Minister Firoz Cachalia: Passing Out Parade in Bhisho, Eastern Cape

[A moment of silence]

Ladies and gentlemen, before we begin, I ask that we all rise and observe a moment of silence in honour of the three police officers who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty this past week. Their sacrifice is a solemn reminder of the weight of the badge worn by members of the South African Police Service. May their souls rest in peace. [Moment of silence observed] Thank you. Please be seated. It is an honour to stand before you today here in Bhisho; let me also extend my greetings to all those gathered at our sister parades in Bishop Lavis, Mthatha, Mankwe, Moloto, and Ulundi. To the 849 proud men and women standing before us today – congratulations. You have walked a demanding journey, and today marks the culmination of six months of rigorous training under the Introductory Police Development Learning Programme. You are not here by accident. You are here because you chose to serve. You chose to be counted among those who step forward, not back – even when the danger is great and the path uncertain.

The constitutional mandate of the SAPS

Members of the South African Police Service, you are now bearers of a critical constitutional mandate. The Constitution of our democratic republic, the highest law of our land, entrusts the SAPS with the task of preventing, combating, and investigating crime, ensuring public order, protecting and securing the inhabitants of South Africa, and upholding and enforcing the law. This is not a small task. It is, in fact, one of the most vital responsibilities in any democratic society. Without safety and security, all other rights – to life, to dignity, to equality – are placed at risk. You are now guardians of those rights.

Commendation and encouragement

I commend you for your decision to walk this path. You have persevered through the challenges of training and emerged prepared – disciplined, focused, and resolute. You have taken an oath and pledged your allegiance to the values enshrined in the SAPS Code of Conduct. Let that not be just a formality. Let it be a way of life. Uphold it with honour and integrity. Do right – not when it is easy, but especially when it is hard. Be in service of our people – not in word only, but in action. Respect every individual’s rights, and never abuse the authority that now rests with you.

The challenge ahead: crime and public safety

You enter into service at a time when our country faces immense challenges. Criminals are becoming more organised, more violent and more daring. Crime levels remain high – violent crime, gender-based violence and femicide, organised criminal networks – they pose serious threats to the safety of our communities. As the SAPS, we have a great task before us – one we dare not fail in. The people of South Africa are looking to us for leadership, protection, and justice. You have been given tools of the trade – equipment, training, resources. Use them as intended – not for fear, not for abuse – but to protect, to serve, and to uphold the rule of law.

Support and wellbeing

You will not walk this journey alone. The SAPS has established a range of support programmes to assist you as you grow in your role – take full advantage of them. Keep your body fit. Keep your mind sharp. Policing is not just physical – it is mental, emotional, and moral. You will face tough moments. Be prepared. Be resilient. As the Ministry, we are also there to ensure that we enhance the conditions under which you work; we are working towards professionalising the police service and ensuring that your working environments support your morale and your ability to serve the community. Your safety, and that of all SAPS members will remain a priority to me. There are too many attacks on police members and some resulting in the largest sacrifice that there is. You have the training, the tools and the law to defend yourselves if you are under direct threat. Remember, that the best way to ensure your safety is through support from the communities that you serve. Always ensure that when you interact with civilians, whether they are victims or suspects, that they leave that interaction feeling positive about the SAPS because they have been in the presence of a trained professional who has treated them with dignity and fairness.

On organisational culture

Let me speak frankly with you. In any organisation, especially one as large as the SAPS, there will be aspects of the culture that are positive, and others that are not. You must be discerning. Just because “everyone is doing it” does not make it right.

Peer pressure is not a defence for misconduct. Corruption, abuse of power, negligence – these things erode public trust and endanger lives. Stand your ground. Be firm in your values. Be the officer who sets the right example of a trustworthy policing professional – not the one who follows the crowd into wrongdoing.

Closing and well wishes

To the families and loved ones of our Constables, present here today – thank you. You have been the silent strength behind each of these trainees; you encouraged them when the training was hard, when the days were seemingly long and when the fatigue set in – you reminded them of their purpose. Your role in their journey is as vital as the training they received, because no police officer stands alone. We urge you to continue giving them that support as they begin their official duties. To each of you – I wish you well on the journey ahead. You are the generation of police officers who will police South Africa into the next decade. You will do so, not only with the authority of the law, but with the dignity of knowing that your service matters – you are building a safer, more just society. This is not just a job – it is a calling. It is a commitment to the people of this Republic. Serve with courage. Lead with honour. Protect with conviction. And always remember: the badge you wear represents something far greater than yourself – it represents hope.

I salute you. Go forward and make us proud.

