Seasonal Alert: A Surge in Fall Pests Threatens Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Seasonal Alert: A Surge in Fall Pests Threatens Hampton RoadsResidents of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, and surrounding areas are urged to remain vigilant this fall. A diverse array of pests is expected to become more active—with notable implications for both health and property.Key Pests to Watch For:- SpidersA heavy spider infestation is anticipated beginning September 1 through October 15. Universal Pest & Termite will be offering free fall spider inspections during this period in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake. Demand is expected to climb as temperatures decline. Rodents (Mice & Rats)Fall ushers in increased rodent activity as these pests seek warmer shelter and food indoors. Alongside health concerns such as disease transmission, rodents can cause structural damage through gnawing. Cockroaches & AntsCockroaches and ants are likely to invade homes during cooler months—especially if warm and wet conditions persist. These pests can contaminate food and trigger allergies or asthma.- Boxelder BugsThese overwintering pests are known to congregate on building exteriors and eventually infiltrate interiors while searching for hibernation spots. Though they don’t reproduce indoors, their presence is an unwelcome nuisance.- Stink Bugs (Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs)These invaders move indoors in massive numbers to overwinter. While they aren’t dangerous, they emit a foul odor when disturbed and are a persistent nuisance. They can also damage fruit trees and ornamental plants.- Spotted Lanternflies (Potential Risk)Though not yet widespread in Hampton Roads, these invasive pests—known to damage trees by sucking sap and promoting fungal growth—pose a serious risk if they spread. Homeowners should remain cautious and proactive.- Spongy (Gypsy) Moths—Indirect ConcernWhile more forest-bound, their larvae can cause substantial defoliation in trees, weakening landscapes and increasing vulnerability to additional pests. They can also trigger skin irritation in some individuals.Why This Fall Could Be Especially Problematic. If seasonal weather trends remain warm and wet, residents can expect elevated pest activity—especially from ants, cockroaches, and mosquitoes—well into fall.Best Pest Control Services For The Fall:- Comprehensive Pest Prevention Services- Exterior and interior inspections- Perimeter treatments- Crack and crevice sealing- Rodent control- Cockroach, ant, and seasonal insect management- Ongoing monitoring and maintenanceTake Action—Stay Protected This FallSchedule your free spider inspection today—it’s limited and quickly filling up.- Seal potential entry points like cracks, vents, and gaps around foundations and windows.- Maintain cleanliness: store food in sealed containers, eliminate clutter, and dispose of trash properly.- Inspect exterior walls regularly for boxelder bugs, spiders, and potential rodent activity.- Watch for signs of invasive species like spotted lanternflies or stink bug clusters—early detection helps contain spread.Universal Pest & Termite, Inc.Committed to safeguarding homes and families across Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, and greater Hampton Roads this fall season.For more information or to schedule service, contact us directly. www.universalpest.com

