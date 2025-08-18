Techsommet Announces High-Impact Panel on ESG in Procurement at ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2025

Techsommet Panelists SPONSORS

Procurement is no longer just about cost savings, it’s becoming the engine for ESG transformation. The choices procurement leaders make today ripple across entire industries and supply chains.” — Pia Kleiber - Moderator

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, FRANKFURT, GERMANY, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global supply chains face increasing scrutiny and organizations embrace sustainability as a strategic priority, the ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2025 will host a landmark panel discussion titled:Leonardo Royal Hotel, Frankfurt | September 18, 2025This session will bring together senior leaders from global enterprises to explore how procurement is driving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) transformation across industries.Featured Panelists:Kai Dittberner, VP Global Procurement, Giesecke+DevrientVibhor Miglani, Director Supply & Procurement, MetsoArvid Holzwarth, Sales Manager / Client Executive, SupplyOnHenk Talpaert, VP Procurement Excellence, Trivium PackagingModerator: Pia Kleiber - Procurement ExpertExploring Procurement’s ESG JourneyThe panel will address key questions at the heart of procurement’s evolving role:How is ESG being embedded into procurement — as a strategy, compliance requirement, or business imperative?What role have procurement leaders played in advancing ESG goals over the last 3–5 years?How can organizations engage suppliers — particularly in emerging markets — to adopt sustainable practices?What metrics, tools, and digital platforms are most effective in tracking ESG performance?How can procurement leaders secure executive buy-in when ESG goals may increase short-term costs?The session will also dive into real-world supplier case studies, emerging KPIs, and best practices for data transparency beyond Tier 1 suppliers.Why This Panel MattersProcurement sits at the intersection of business impact and responsibility. With supply chains accounting for the majority of many companies’ environmental and social footprint, procurement leaders have a unique opportunity and responsibility to embed ESG into every decision.This panel will not only highlight progress but also confront the challenges: cost pressures, supplier readiness, data inconsistencies, and regulatory uncertainty. Attendees can expect actionable insights on how to navigate these complexities while delivering both business and societal value.Interactive Audience EngagementIn addition to curated discussion points, the session will include an audience Q&A segment, encouraging participants to bring forward their own challenges and perspectives. Buffer questions such as “How do you balance short-term cost pressures with long-term ESG commitments?” will ensure the conversation remains dynamic and relevant.Event Details:Date: September 18, 2025Venue: Leonardo Royal Hotel, FrankfurtRegister here: https:// techsommet .com/procurement-leaders-summit-2025/With Thanks to Our Sponsors:Gold: Vertice, MatchorySilver: SupplyOnAbout ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2025The ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2025 is a premier gathering of 120+ procurement leaders, innovators, and solution providers. The event explores the future of procurement through digital transformation, supplier collaboration, ESG, and leadership strategies, offering an intimate platform for high-value networking and knowledge sharing.

