Techsommet Announces High-Impact Panel on ESG in Procurement at ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2025
“Doing Business the Right Way: Procurement’s ESG Journey.”
Leonardo Royal Hotel, Frankfurt | September 18, 2025
This session will bring together senior leaders from global enterprises to explore how procurement is driving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) transformation across industries.
Featured Panelists:
Kai Dittberner, VP Global Procurement, Giesecke+Devrient
Vibhor Miglani, Director Supply & Procurement, Metso
Arvid Holzwarth, Sales Manager / Client Executive, SupplyOn
Henk Talpaert, VP Procurement Excellence, Trivium Packaging
Moderator: Pia Kleiber - Procurement Expert
Exploring Procurement’s ESG Journey
The panel will address key questions at the heart of procurement’s evolving role:
How is ESG being embedded into procurement — as a strategy, compliance requirement, or business imperative?
What role have procurement leaders played in advancing ESG goals over the last 3–5 years?
How can organizations engage suppliers — particularly in emerging markets — to adopt sustainable practices?
What metrics, tools, and digital platforms are most effective in tracking ESG performance?
How can procurement leaders secure executive buy-in when ESG goals may increase short-term costs?
The session will also dive into real-world supplier case studies, emerging KPIs, and best practices for data transparency beyond Tier 1 suppliers.
Why This Panel Matters
Procurement sits at the intersection of business impact and responsibility. With supply chains accounting for the majority of many companies’ environmental and social footprint, procurement leaders have a unique opportunity and responsibility to embed ESG into every decision.
This panel will not only highlight progress but also confront the challenges: cost pressures, supplier readiness, data inconsistencies, and regulatory uncertainty. Attendees can expect actionable insights on how to navigate these complexities while delivering both business and societal value.
Interactive Audience Engagement
In addition to curated discussion points, the session will include an audience Q&A segment, encouraging participants to bring forward their own challenges and perspectives. Buffer questions such as “How do you balance short-term cost pressures with long-term ESG commitments?” will ensure the conversation remains dynamic and relevant.
Event Details:
Date: September 18, 2025
Venue: Leonardo Royal Hotel, Frankfurt
Register here: https://techsommet.com/procurement-leaders-summit-2025/
With Thanks to Our Sponsors:
Gold: Vertice, Matchory
Silver: SupplyOn
About ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2025
The ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2025 is a premier gathering of 120+ procurement leaders, innovators, and solution providers. The event explores the future of procurement through digital transformation, supplier collaboration, ESG, and leadership strategies, offering an intimate platform for high-value networking and knowledge sharing.
