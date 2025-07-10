ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2025 Announced: Where Procurement Meets Purpose, Innovation, and Impact

Techsommet SPONSORS

Join 150+ leaders in Frankfurt on 18 Sept for the ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2025, a one-day event focused on AI, ESG, and the future of procurement.

Procurement today is about more than savings; it's about creating sustainable, data-driven value.” — Dan Barretto - Head of Events at Techsommet

FRANKFURT, FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era defined by disruption, digital acceleration, and environmental accountability, procurement is stepping into a new role not just as a cost manager but as a strategic driver of responsible, resilient growth.With that shift comes a new kind of conversation, and that’s exactly what the ProcureTech Leaders Summit 2025 is designed to deliver.Date: 18 September 2025Venue: Leonardo Royal Hotel, Frankfurt, GermanyRegistrations Open: https://techsommet.com/registration-procurement-leaders-summit-2025/ Event Details: https://techsommet.com/procurement-leaders-summit-2025/ Hosted by TechSommet, this exclusive one-day, in-person summit will bring together 150+ procurement executives, digital transformation leaders, and ESG strategists from across Europe for a day of bold ideas, real-world strategies, and transformative networking.What to Expect:At the heart of the summit lies a powerful question:How can procurement lead the charge in doing business the right way, not just efficiently, but ethically, sustainably, and intelligently?This question will be explored through:- Thought-provoking keynotes on the future of procurement- Panel discussions on AI, automation, ESG, and supplier collaboration- Interactive workshops on AI implementation and simulation challenges- Case studies from brands leading procurement transformation- Special segments like “Women in Procurement” and hands-on group activities- Networking Lunch + Evening Cocktail Reception to build high-value connectionsWhat’s on the Agenda?From AI-powered sourcing and autonomous procurement to ESG leadership, real-world case studies, and interactive workshops — the summit agenda is packed with actionable insights and future-focused discussions.We’ll also explore data-driven decision-making, celebrate women in procurement, and dive into a live simulation challenge designed to sharpen your strategic edge.View the full agenda here: https://techsommet.com/procurement-leaders-summit-2025/ Our Esteemed Sponsors:We’re proud to be supported by procurement innovators driving change:We're proud to be supported by leading procurement technology partners driving innovation in sourcing, automation, and sustainability.Gold Sponsors: Matchory – Enabling smarter, faster sourcing through AI-powered supplier discovery Vertice – Optimizing SaaS procurement for greater cost control and visibilitySilver Sponsor: SupplyOn – Enhancing supply chain collaboration and ESG transparency in procurementMeet them live at the summit and explore solutions shaping the future of procurement.Their solutions empower modern procurement teams to unlock visibility, control, and long-term value, and you’ll meet them live at the event.Not Just an Event - A Marketplace for Knowledge & ConnectionThis summit is more than a stage; it’s a hub for collaboration and action. From curated sessions to interactive simulations and informal networking zones, you’ll leave with:1) Fresh thinking2) Meaningful connections3) Actionable ideas to bring back to your teamWhether you're a CPO, sustainability lead, or procurement technologist, this event is built for leaders ready to build the procurement function of the future.Reserve your seat now: https://techsommet.com/registration-procurement-leaders-summit-2025/ Explore the full agenda: https://techsommet.com/procurement-leaders-summit-2025/

