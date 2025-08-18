Western Cape Education on Western Cape Provincial Teaching Awards

On Friday, 15 August 2025, we celebrated our province’s top teachers at the 2025 Western Cape Provincial Teaching Awards!

These awards give us the opportunity to recognise the outstanding work that our teachers have done this year, and to celebrate the teaching profession in our province. The event was held at The Westin Cape Town, where the top three positions for each category were announced.

Our 2025 Provincial Teaching Award winners are:

Excellence in grade r teaching: Charles Mokoena, Dirk Boshoff Primary School, Uniondale (Eden and Central Karoo)

Excellence in teaching life skills (Grades 1–6): Ammarah Ford-Pieters, Cedar Primary School, Bonteheuwel (Metro Central)

Excellence in primary school teaching (Grades 1–7): Domé Swart, Kasselsvlei Primary School, Bellville South (Metro North)

Excellence in primary school leadership: Roché Witbooi, Concordia Primary School, Knysna (Eden and Central Karoo)

Excellence in secondary school teaching (Grades 8–12): Fiona Blanchard, Crystal Secondary School, Hanover Park (Metro Central)

Excellence in secondary school leadership: Hendrik Smith, Hoërskool Langenhoven, Riversdale (Eden and Central Karoo)

Excellence in special needs teaching: Chantelle Carstens, Paarl School, Brackenfell (Metro East)

Excellence in special needs school leadership: Alsje Schoeman, Oudtshoorn School of Skills, Oudtshoorn (Eden and Central Karoo)

Excellence in teaching mathematics (GET): Mariska Niemand, Altena Primary School, Strand (Metro East)

Excellence in teaching mathematics (FET): Charissa Shay-Sithole, Apex High School, Eerste River (Metro East)

Excellence in teaching natural sciences: Demi Michelle Potts, Kretzenshoop Primary School, George (Eden and Central Karoo)

Excellence in teaching physical sciences: Lana Schreuder, Rhenish Girls’ High School, Stellenbosch (Cape Winelands)

Excellence in technology – enhanced teaching and learning: Kirsten Tomé, Fraaisig Primary School, Knysna (Eden and Central Karoo)

National best teacher award: Wedaad Esau, Bridgeville Primary School, Bridgetown (Metro Central)

Kader Asmal lifetime achievement award: Lorinda Rinkwest, Kasselsvlei Primary School, Bellville South (Metro North)

Congratulations to our 15 provincial winners!

They will now go on to represent the Western Cape as nominees for the National Teaching Awards, which will take place on 9 October 2025. We have no doubt that the national judging panel will recognise the immense talent in our province’s education system, so we are looking forward to seeing them receive some national awards, too.

We thank all of our teachers for their hard work over the past year, and for the dedication, support, and love that they show to our learners every day in the Western Cape!

