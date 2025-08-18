Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size Worth $35.96 Billion by 2029 - The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Worth?

The market size for welding equipment, accessories, and consumables has seen substantial growth in recent years. The market is projected to rise from $26.36 billion in 2024 to $27.79 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The historical growth of this sector can be largely credited to the needs for repair and maintenance, robust growth in the steel industry, ascending demand from various end-use sectors, expansion in the automobile industry, and an upsurge in infrastructure development.

Over the next few years, the market for welding equipment, accessories, and consumables is forecasted to experience robust growth. It is expected to reach a value of $35.97 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be traced back to factors such as renewable energy projects, a global surge in construction, the emergence of electric vehicles, investment in the oil and gas industry, and a rising demand for efficient and superior welding solutions. Key trends expected to shape the forecast period include technological advances in welding equipment and consumables, digitalization and automation, the integration of the internet of things into welding equipment, environmentally-friendly welding consumables, and a focus on lightweight materials.

What Are The Factors Driving The Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market?

Anticipated expansion in the steel industry is predicted to fuel the progress of the welding equipment accessories and consumables market. This is due to the rising demand for welded metals in the fabrication sector and the application of welding equipment in areas like stick welding, tungsten inert gas (TIG) welding, and metal inert gas (MIG) welding. For example, the World Steel Association, a non-profit association based in Belgium, estimates a 0.4% increase in steel demand for 2022, amounting to 1,840.2 million metric tons. This is projected to escalate further by 2.2% in 2023, culminating in 1,881.4 million metric tons. Consequently, the escalating demand in the steel industry is propelling the advancement of the welding equipment accessories and consumables market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Sector?

The welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market is witnessing a shift towards portability as major companies in this sector are emphasizing on producing portable welding machines. These handheld, lightweight welding devices are not only designed for easy transportation, but also for smooth operation at multiple sites. These machines come with an auto cable calibration feature to render precise voltage readings prior to the start of the welding process. What's more, they include a PowerLog feature that enables users to effortlessly regulate the welding current levels during operation. To provide an example, the Finland-based manufacturing company Kemppi GmbH launched two portable welding machine models- Master M 205 and Master M 323 in March 2023. Both these models come equipped with a user-friendly Weld Assist which simplifies the process of setting parameters. This feature allows users to effortlessly choose the material thickness, joint type, and welding position, thereby enabling them to begin welding rapidly. Moreover, there is a bright, 5' LCD screen for improved visibility, particularly in constricted spaces. Additionally, the self-charging LED work lights significantly enhance safety during low-light conditions. Whether there is availability of mains power or not, these machines can work flawlessly, making them suitable for a variety of work environments.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Share?

The welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Arc Welding, Oxy-fuel Welding, Other Technologies

2) By Equipment Type: Welding Electrode, Filler Metal, Oxy-fuel Gas

3) By Application: Automotive, Building And construction, Heavy Engineering, Railway And Shipbuilding, Oil And Gas, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Arc Welding: Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW), Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW), Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW)

2) By Oxy-Fuel Welding: Oxy-Acetylene Welding, Oxy-Propane Welding

3) By Other Technologies: Laser Welding, Electron Beam Welding, Friction Welding



What Are The Regional Trends In The Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market?

In 2024, the most dominant region in the market for welding equipment, accessories, and consumables was Asia-Pacific. It is also predicted to experience the quickest growth during the forecast period. The market report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

