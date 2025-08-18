Acoustic Panel Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Acoustic Panel Market Worth?

The market size of acoustic panels has seen substantial growth over the last few years. The value will rise from $10.00 billion in 2024 to $10.74 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this growth in the past include the rise in urbanization, an uptick in home renovations, expanded use of acoustic panels in public transportation hubs, stricter government sound regulations, and a boost in the popularity of home theaters.

Over the upcoming years, the acoustic panel market is anticipated to experience significant growth, projected to reach $14.15 billion by 2029, whilst expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors initiating this growth within projected period could be traced to increasing construction activities, high demand for eco-friendly products, the surge in demand for noise control solutions, increased soundproofing needs, and impactful governmental initiatives. Some of the notable trends forecasted for this period encompass smart acoustic panels integrated with the internet of things (IoT), 3D printed acoustic panels, sound absorbers made of nanomaterials, enhanced fire-resistant materials, antimicrobial acoustic surfaces, and acoustic optimization powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

What Are The Factors Driving The Acoustic Panel Market?

The burgeoning construction sector is set to catalyze the expansion of the acoustic panel market in the future. This industry involves the conception, design, execution, and maintenance of various structures, such as residential buildings, commercial spaces, industrial plants, and infrastructural projects. The uptick in construction tasks can be attributed to urbanization, fueled by an increasing population cluster in cities, leading to more demand for development in residential, commercial and infrastructure realms. The application of acoustic panels is being augmented by the construction industry as it includes noise control solutions in contemporary architectural designs, making it indispensable for workspaces, educational institutions, and residential spaces. This aids in enhancing acoustic ease by encouraging the usage of effective and visually pleasing noise-absorbing materials. For example, data from the United States Census Bureau, a governmental entity based in the US, shows that there was an escalation in construction spending to $2,156,495 million in 2024, up from $2,023,662 million the preceding year. Consequently, the blooming construction industry is responsible for propelling the growth of the acoustic panel market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Acoustic Panel Market?

Major players in the Acoustic Panel Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Kingspan Group

• Rockwool International A/S

• USG Corporation

• Knauf Insulation GmbH

• Armstrong World Industries

• BuzziSpace

• BIMobject

• Asona Ltd

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Acoustic Panel Sector?

Leading businesses in the acoustic panel market are concentrating on the creation of innovative products like fine-fissured ceiling panels that not only enhance the sound absorption capabilities but also improve aesthetics and ease of installation. Fine-fissured ceiling panels are textured acoustic designs meant to maximize sound control without compromising on the visual appeal. In November 2024, for example, Armstrong World Industries (AWI), a renowned company in the US that deals with building materials, unveiled their School Zone Fine-Fissured Templok Ceiling Panels. These panels are excellent choices for educational settings as they integrate superior sound absorption with a robust, fine-fissured surface. The Templok mounting system allows quick and safe fixing, minimizing labor time and upping efficiency. The product abides by strict acoustic and safety norms, thereby promoting improved noise handling in classrooms and similar educational environments.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Acoustic Panel Market Share?

The acoustic panel market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wooden Acoustic Panel, Mineral Wool Acoustic Panel, Fabric Acoustic Panel, Polyester Acoustic Panel, Other Product Types

2) By Material: Fiberglass, Melamine Foam, Wood, Fabric, Composite Materials

3) By Aesthetics And Design: Standard Design Panels, Custom Design Panels, Printed Panels, Color Options, Textured Panels

4) By Application: Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Transportation, Institutional

5) By End User: Architects And Interior Designers, Contractors And Builders, Homeowners, Business Owners, Educational Administrators, Healthcare Professionals

Subsegments:

1) By Wooden Acoustic Panel: Perforated Wooden Panels, Slatted Wooden Panels, Grooved Wooden Panels, Medium-Density Fiberboard-Based Panels

2) By Mineral Wool Acoustic Panel: Rock Wool Panels, Glass Wool Panels, Laminated Mineral Wool Panels, Foil-Faced Mineral Wool Panels

3) By Fabric Acoustic Panel: Wall-Mounted Fabric Panels, Ceiling-Hung Fabric Baffles, Wrapped Edge Panels, Printed Fabric Panels

4) By Polyester Acoustic Panel: PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Panels, Molded Polyester Panels, High-Density Polyester Panels, Decorative Polyester Felt Panels

5) By Other Product Types: Foam-Based Acoustic Panels, Composite Acoustic Panels, PVC Acoustic Panels, Bamboo Acoustic Panels

What Are The Regional Trends In The Acoustic Panel Market?

The Acoustic Panel Global Market Report 2025 identifies North America as the leading region in the given year, with the expectation of Asia-Pacific to demonstrate the fastest growth in the future. The report considers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

