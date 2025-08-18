Weathering Steel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Weathering Steel Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Weathering Steel Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the size of the weathering steel market has experienced strong growth. An increase from $1.38 billion in 2024 to $1.47 billion in 2025 is projected, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This previous period's growth has been driven by the escalating demand for weathering steel in the construction industry. The requisition for hard-wearing, corrosion-resistant materials and the growing adoption of weathering steel in the transportation industry have also been contributing factors. There's rising awareness of the advantages brought by using weathering steel and this, combined with the expanding industrial sector, has further propelled its growth.

In the upcoming years, there is a prediction of substantial growth for the weathering steel market, which is anticipated to reach $1.96 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The forecasted growth can be related to factors such as urban development and infrastructure renewal, enhanced understanding of sustainability, the proliferation of outdoor structures, resilience planning for infrastructure, and the launch of new renewable energy projects. The forecast period is also expected to see key trends including innovative design in architecture, artist collaboration, the introduction of smart coating technologies, incorporation into green building methods, and personalization in weathering steel products.

Download a free sample of the weathering steel market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5684&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Weathering Steel Market?

The accelerated expansion of the construction and transportation sectors is fostering the development of the weathered steel market. The material characteristics of weathering steel, such as enhanced resistance to corrosion, extended durability, aesthetic appeal, high resilience, and minimal upkeep make it a popular choice for various architectural and sculptural applications. For example, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation indicates a predicted growth rate of 10.7% for the construction industry in the fiscal year 2022, a significant recovery from the previous year's 8.6% contraction. It further anticipates a growth rate of 9.2%, facilitated by the baseline effect. In the same vein, Wolters Kluwer's 2021 data reveals that the global transportation industry is projected to expand at a 3.4% rate up to 2027. Therefore, the fast-paced growth of these sectors is set to underpin the expansion of the weathered steel market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Weathering Steel Market?

Major players in the Weathering Steel include:

• Arcelor Mittal SA

• United States Steel Corporation

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

• Tata Steel Ltd.

• Posco India Pvt. Ltd.

• SSAB AB Corporation

• Japan Future Enterprise Steel Corporation

• Bluescope Steel Limited

• Hebei Iron & Steel Co. Ltd.

• A. Zahner Company.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Weathering Steel Market?

Major businesses operating in the weathering steel market are obtaining licenses from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to manufacture weather-resistant structural steel. This is to comply with industry standards, assure product quality, and extend the lifespan and durability of infrastructure projects exposed to extreme weather conditions. BIS licenses are certifications provided by the Bureau of Indian Standards, the main standard-setting body of India. These licenses verify compliance with BIS's specific safety, quality, and performance standards for a product, process, or service. As an example, Tata Steel Ltd, an Indian corporation, was given a BIS license in December 2022 to fabricate Structural Weather Resistant Steel (Corten Steel) according to the norms in IS 11587. This type of steel often comprises elements such as copper, chromium, and nickel, enhancing its resistance to atmospheric corrosion. The application of weather-resistant steel may lower maintenance costs and extend the life of structures, promoting greater sustainability in construction methods.

How Is The Weathering Steel Market Segmented?

The weathering steel market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Corten-A, Corten-B, Other Types

2) By Form: Plates, Sheets, Bars, Other Forms

3) By Availability: Painted, Unpainted

4) By End Use: Building And Construction, Transportation, Art And Architecture, Industrial, Other End Use

Subsegments:

1) By Corten-A: Structural Steel Applications, Architectural Uses

2) By Corten-B: Heavy Machinery Components, Bridge Construction

3) By Other Types: Custom Weathering Steel Alloys, Specialty Weathering Steel Products

View the full weathering steel market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weathering-steel-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Weathering Steel Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for weathering steel. It is predicted that North America will undergo the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The market report for weathering steel covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Weathering Steel Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Weather Forecasting Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weather-forecasting-services-global-market-report

Weather Forecasting Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weather-forecasting-systems-global-market-report

Weather Monitoring Solutions And Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weather-monitoring-solutions-and-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.