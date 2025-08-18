Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Size Worth $161.95 Billion by 2029 - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Worth?

The market size for digital pet care goods and services has seen robust growth in the past few years. There's a projected increase from $96.52 billion in 2024 to $105.44 billion by 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The historic growth can be linked to factors such as the humanization of pets, enhanced consciousness about pet health, the ease and availability of services, pet insurance and wellness schemes, along with the surge in pet ownership.

A swift expansion is anticipated in the digital pet care products and services market in the coming years, with projections indicating a rise to $161.96 billion by 2029. This surge represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This growth during the predicted period is largely due to factors such as the advent of telehealth and remote veterinary services, emphasis on mental health and wellness, subscription-based offerings, tailored nutrition solutions, attention to the aging pet demographic, and focus on pet fitness and exercise. The prediction period will also see an uptick in smart pet products, mobile applications for pet care, the incorporation of IoT in pet tracking and supervision, bespoke pet health records, and the impact of social media on pet trends.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market?

The rise in pet adoption rates is anticipated to boost the development of the digital pet care products and services market in the future. The term pet adoption means obtaining a pet from an animal shelter or rescue operation. This increase in pet adoption contributes to a growing demand for high-end pet care items and services that ensure pets are kept safe, healthy, and content. As per the American Pet Products Association (APPA)'s 2021-2022 survey conducted by the Human Society of the United States, a non-profit organization located in the US, about 128.451 million US households have a pet, and out of them, 54% or 69 million U.S households own at least one dog. Consequently, the growing rate of pet adoption is fueling the expansion of the digital pet care products and services market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market?

Major players in the Digital Pet Care Products and Services include:

• Pet Plan Limited

• Hartville Group Inc.

• PetFirst Healthcare LLC

• Anicom Holdings Inc.

• Direct Line Insurance Group PLC

• Trupanion Inc.

• Pethealth Inc.

• BabelBark Inc.

• Banfield Pet Hospital

• Chewy Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Digital Pet Care Products and Services Sector?

Leading corporations in the digital pet care products and services market are implementing AI-based technologies for pet care solutions. For example, in July 2024, Wiggly, a pet care firm based in the USA, introduced its AI-powered pet care application. The main attraction of Wiggly is a progressive AI chat feature that provides a personal AI assistant to anyone who installs the application, designed specifically for pet owners. This virtual pet care helper offers bespoke, professional advice on a variety of topics, such as veterinary care, nutrition, behavior, and others. It allows clients to ask pet-related inquiries and get instant advice from specialists via the chat feature.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Share?

The digital pet care products and services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pet Food, Pet Care Products, Services

2) By Source: Animal-Based, Plant-Based, Synthetic

3) By Animal: Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fishes, Horses

Subsegments:

1) By Pet Food: Dry Food, Wet Food, Treats And Snacks, Specialized Diets

2) By Pet Care Products: Grooming Products, Health And Wellness Products, Accessories, Training Products

3) By Services: Pet Sitting And Dog Walking, Veterinary Services, Grooming Services, Training And Behavior Services, Boarding Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for digital pet care products and services. The projected growth status of this top region is covered in the market report. Including North America, the regions discussed in the digital pet care market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

