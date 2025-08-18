Minister Leon Schreiber, Premier Alan Winde and Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis launch strategic partnership, 18 Aug

Minister Leon Schreiber, Premier Alan Winde and Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to launch strategic partnership between the Border Management Authority, Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town

On Monday, 18 August 2025, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, Premier Alan Winde and Executive Mayor, Alderman Geordin Hill-Lewis, will launch a strategic partnership between the Border Management Authority (BMA), Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town.

They will be joined by the Commissioner of the BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato, and City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety & Security, Mr Jean-Pierre Smith.

All media are invited to join the following event:

Date : Monday, 18 August 2025

Time : 11:00 – 11:30

Venue : Cape Town International Airport – Media Centre

RSVP : Mmemme Mogotsi – 072 856 4288

For media enquiries :

Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson for the Minister

Cell number: 077 606 9702

Regan Thaw – Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Cell number: 083 627 7246



Lyndon Khan - Mayoral Media Officer

Cell number: 076 186 8719

#ServiceDeliveryZA