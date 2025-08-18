Submit Release
Minister Leon Schreiber, Premier Alan Winde and Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis launch strategic partnership, 18 Aug

On Monday, 18 August 2025, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, Premier Alan Winde and Executive Mayor, Alderman Geordin Hill-Lewis, will launch a strategic partnership between the Border Management Authority (BMA), Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town.

They will be joined by the Commissioner of the BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato, and City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety & Security, Mr Jean-Pierre Smith.

All media are invited to join the following event:

Date    :    Monday, 18 August 2025
Time  :    11:00 – 11:30
Venue :    Cape Town International Airport – Media Centre 

RSVP :    Mmemme Mogotsi – 072 856 4288

For media enquiries :

Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson for the Minister 
Cell number: 077 606 9702

Regan Thaw – Media Liaison Officer to the Premier 
Cell number: 083 627 7246


Lyndon Khan - Mayoral Media Officer 
Cell number: 076 186 8719

#ServiceDeliveryZA

