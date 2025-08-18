Minister Leon Schreiber, Premier Alan Winde and Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis launch strategic partnership, 18 Aug
Minister Leon Schreiber, Premier Alan Winde and Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to launch strategic partnership between the Border Management Authority, Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town
On Monday, 18 August 2025, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, Premier Alan Winde and Executive Mayor, Alderman Geordin Hill-Lewis, will launch a strategic partnership between the Border Management Authority (BMA), Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town.
They will be joined by the Commissioner of the BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato, and City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety & Security, Mr Jean-Pierre Smith.
All media are invited to join the following event:
Date : Monday, 18 August 2025
Time : 11:00 – 11:30
Venue : Cape Town International Airport – Media Centre
