Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi conducts visit to Randburg Magistrates Court as part of Access to Justice Week, 18 Aug

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will conduct a spot visit to the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday, 18 August 2025, as part of the Access to Justice Week programme.

Access to Justice Week is a Social Justice initiative which takes place every year during the second week of Women’s Month in August.

It is a dedicated outreach programme aimed at popularising justice services and ensuring that communities, particularly in rural and disadvantaged areas, have access to legal assistance.

The programme is implemented in partnership with various legal practitioners, including the South African Women Lawyers Association, to provide free legal advice at courts nationwide.

Services offered during this campaign focus on issues that affect communities most, including:

Domestic violence matters

Applications for maintenance

Expungement of criminal records

Through her spot visit, Minister Kubayi will interact with legal practitioners, court officials, and members of the public to highlight government’s commitment to improving access to justice for all.

Details of the Visit:

Date: Monday, 18 August 2025

Time: 09h30 – 11h30

Venue: Randburg Magistrates Court

Media Enquiries: Terrence Manase, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 338 6707

#ServiceDeliveryZA