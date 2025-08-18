Tempered Glass Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Tempered Glass Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Tempered Glass Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the past few years, the tempered glass market has been consistently expanding. Its growth trajectory will proceed from $63.84 billion in 2024 to $66.7 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include an increase in commercial construction, soaring demand for high-performance motorcycles, enhanced safety standards in the automotive and architectural sectors, and the expansion of the consumer electronics industry.

The market size of tempered glass is predicted to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $86.94 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth during the forecast period is likely due to the escalating acceptance of electric vehicles, the proliferation of intelligent home technology, the enlargement of the aerospace sector, a surge in renovation endeavours, and sustainability efforts. Trends in the forecast period that are set to steer the market include enhancements in manufacturing processes, designs involving curved and shaped glass, the advent of privacy glass technology, anti-glare coatings, and installations of frameless glass.

Download a free sample of the tempered glass market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5738&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Tempered Glass Market?

The growth of the tempered glass market is being fuelled by the escalating utilization of tempered glass in mobile phone accessories. Seeing mobile phones as luxury items, consumers are inclined to invest in add-ons like tempered glass screen protectors. Over time, tempered glass items have become the go-to for screen protection due to their superior quality and multi-layered, shock-absorbing attributes. The increasing application of tempered glass in mobile phone accessories to maintain longevity and minimize the risk of screen impairment will stimulate the tempered glass demand.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Tempered Glass Market?

Major players in the Tempered Glass include:

• Saint-Gobain SA

• Dlubak Specialty Glass Corporation

• Guardian Industries Corp.

• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

• PPG Industries Inc.

• AFG Industries Inc.

• Pilkington Brothers Limited

• Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.

• Shanghai Northglass Technology & Industry Co. Ltd.

• AYG Coating Glass Co. Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Tempered Glass Industry?

A notable trend in the tempered glass manufacturing market is the utilization of innovative, sophisticated techniques in producing glass. This includes a growing adoption of low-temperature glass joints for optics and precision mechanics by glass makers. This method was jointly developed with Fraunhofer IOF, a premier institution for applied optics and precision engineering, and Vistec Electron Beam GmbH, a frontrunner in advanced electron-beam lithography. The inorganic joints this cutting-edge process creates are robust and stable, offering significant mechanical strength with minimal optical losses.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Tempered Glass Market Segments

The tempered glass market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Shape: Flat Tempered Glass, Bent Tempered Glass

2) By Type: Plain Glass, Colored Glass

3) By End Use Industry: Automotive, Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Other End Use Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Plain Glass: Clear Tempered Glass, Low Iron Tempered Glass

2) By Colored Glass: Tinted Tempered Glass, Reflective Tempered Glass, Frosted Tempered Glass

View the full tempered glass market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tempered-glass-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Tempered Glass Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the market for tempered glass and is projected to experience the fastest growth in the prediction period. The market report for tempered glass takes into account regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Tempered Glass Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Glass Curtain Wall Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glass-curtain-wall-global-market-report

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glass-fiber-reinforced-concrete-global-market-report

Insulating Glass Window Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insulating-glass-window-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.