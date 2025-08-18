Submit Release
Minister Siviwe Gwarube and MEC David Maynier address Western Cape G20 Provincial Indaba, 18 Aug

Basic Education Minister Ms Siviwe Gwarube and Western Cape Education MEC (Provincial Education Minister), Mr David Maynier will tomorrow Monday 18 August host the Western Cape G20 Provincial Education Indaba.

This flagship event is held under the themes ’Quality Foundational Learning – with emphasis on Early Childhood Development,’ as well as Educational Professional Development for a changing world. The Western Cape Education Indaba serves as a response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent call for public involvement in the G20 discussions, focusing on the Education Working Group agenda for the 2025 summit.

Hundreds of delegates, including academics, senior government officials, SGBs, teachers’ unions, and private sector partners, are expected to attend the penultimate G20 Provincial Education Indaba.

Members of the Media are invited to attend the Indaba and will be afforded interviews with the Minister Gwarube and MEC (Provincial Education Minister) as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Monday , 18 August 2025
Venue: Century City Conference Centre, Canal Walk
Time: 08h00 (Registration opens at 07h00)
 

#G20SouthAfrica #GovZAUpdates

