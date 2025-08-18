Deputy President Paul Mashatile undertakes working visit to the Amampondo Kingdom, 19 Aug

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Tuesday, 19 August 2025, undertake a working visit to the Amampondo Kingdom, at Enyandeni Royal Palace, Libode, Nyandeni Local Municipality, in the OR Tambo District, Eastern Cape Province.

The visit by Deputy President Mashatile to His Majesty, King Ndamase of the Amampondo ase Nyandeni, takes place under the theme, “Traditional leadership at the centre of developmental agenda and social cohesion through cooperation with government”, and it is aimed at creating a platform for government and other relevant entities to work together in addressing service delivery challenges in the area, as well as promoting investment initiatives geared to enhance local economic development.

Deputy President Mashatile chairs the Inter-Ministerial Task Team on matters of traditional leadership established by President Ramaphosa, to provide leadership in addressing issues that include amongst others: land ownership and tenure rights, fast-tracking the socio-economic development in rural communities, advancing infrastructure investment and skills development initiatives, and promoting unity, cohesion and nation building within rural communities.

Furthermore, the visit by the Deputy President demonstrates a distinct commitment by government to provide steadfast support for the work of traditional and Khoisan leaders in addressing the triple-challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment affecting members of the surrounding communities.

Deputy President Mashatile also assists President Ramaphosa with the roll-out of the District Development Model, which aims to improve the functioning of municipalities and also addresses community service delivery issues.

In this regard, the Deputy President and his delegation together with His Majesty will receive an update on progress achieved by government in addressing service delivery issues such as access to water, electricity, adequate roads infrastructure, agriculture support, and interventions to address crime, drugs and alcohol abuse.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 19 August 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Komkhulu Enyandeni Royal Palace, Libode, OR Tambo District, Eastern Cape Province

The programme is envisaged to unfold as follows:

Part A: Meeting between the Deputy President and His Majesty, King Ndamase

09h00 (Photo opportunity)

Part B: Stakeholder engagement – overview of service delivery issues

10h00 (Media in attendance for opening remarks and photo opportunity)

Part C: Project visit – showcasing tourism infrastructure development investment in the area

11h45

Part D: Community feedback session

12h30 (Media in attendance)

14h00 Media door-stop

Enquiries and accreditation:

Sam Matome Bopape

Cell: 082 318 525

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

