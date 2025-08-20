SRB Agency and Flavours Collaborate on POS Solutions for the Hospitality Sector

DOHA, QATAR, QATAR, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SRB Agency has partnered with Flavours to integrate Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions with digital engagement tools for businesses in the GCC hospitality and retail sectors.

The partnership aims to connect marketing campaigns with real-time sales data, allowing businesses to better track customer behavior and operational performance.

“This collaboration is designed to help companies improve efficiency by linking customer engagement with day-to-day operations,” said a spokesperson from SRB Agency.

