Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,175 in the last 365 days.

SRB Agency and Flavours Collaborate on POS Solutions for the Hospitality Sector

DOHA, QATAR, QATAR, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SRB Agency has partnered with Flavours to integrate Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions with digital engagement tools for businesses in the GCC hospitality and retail sectors.

The partnership aims to connect marketing campaigns with real-time sales data, allowing businesses to better track customer behavior and operational performance.

“This collaboration is designed to help companies improve efficiency by linking customer engagement with day-to-day operations,” said a spokesperson from SRB Agency.

Mohamad Takla
SRB
+974 50300015
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SRB Agency and Flavours Collaborate on POS Solutions for the Hospitality Sector

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more