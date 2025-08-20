Submit Release
SRB Agency Announces Partnership with MyFatoorah to Support Digital Payments in the GCC

DOHA, QATAR, QATAR, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SRB Agency has entered into a partnership with MyFatoorah, a payment solutions provider, to support the growth of digital commerce across the Gulf region.

The agreement will allow businesses to connect marketing activity with reliable online and mobile payment channels, enabling smoother customer transactions.

“This partnership reflects the importance of linking communication with commerce as companies continue their transition into digital-first operations,” said a spokesperson from SRB Agency.

