Aerospace And Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace And Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Aerospace And Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Market?

The market size of the aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems market has seen consistent growth in recent times. Projections indicate a rise from $15.74 billion in 2024 to $16.40 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The historical growth trend is the result of factors such as increasing air travel, modernization and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft, rigorous safety and regulation standards, fragility of the supply chain, growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles/drones, along with the demand for pneumatic systems.

In the coming years, the aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems market size is projected to experience consistent expansion. The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%, reaching a value of $19.14 billion in 2029. Factors contributing to this growth may include an increase in the number of aircraft, a movement towards more fuel-efficient options, expansion of defense budgets, the electrification of aircraft, and enhanced supply chain resilience. The period of forecast also points towards significant trends like the use of innovative materials, additive manufacturing or 3D manufacturing, smart internet of things (IoT) and sensors, thermal systems focusing on electrification, and modular system architectures.

Download a free sample of the aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25202&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Aerospace And Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Market?

The rise in aircraft production is predicted to fuel the expansion of the aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems market in the future. Aircraft are classified as any vehicles able to fly or designed for air travel, including airplanes, helicopters, drones, and gliders. The growth in the production of these air vehicles is a result of an increased global demand for air travel, boosted by the growth of middle-class populations and tourism. Fluid conveyance systems in aerospace and defense are engineered to aid aircraft by carrying and managing essential fluids, such as fuel, hydraulics, and coolant, which are vital for propulsion, control, and environmental systems. For example, in January 2024, a report from Aircraft Interiors International, a media company based in the UK, revealed that aircraft orders in 2023 had risen by 91% compared to the previous year. This was spurred on by a rise of 78% in single-aisle aircraft orders and a dramatic 169% increase in orders for wide-body aircraft. Additionally, new aircraft deliveries hit 1,265 units in 2023, marking an 11% year over year growth. Therefore, the growth in aircraft production is spurring on the expansion of the aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Aerospace And Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Market?

Major players in the Aerospace And Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Collins Aerospace LLC

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• GKN Aerospace Services Limited

• ITT Inc.

• EnCore Aerospace LLC

• Stelia Aerospace SAS

• Triumph Group Inc.

• Senior Aerospace Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aerospace And Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Industry?

The surge in defense spending is set to drive the expansion of the aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems market. Defense spending encompasses the yearly financial resources set aside by a government for the sustenance and growth of its military. Enhanced defense outlay begets demand for cutting-edge aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems as it feeds into the manufacturing and updating of military aircraft, missiles, and space systems, which require precise fluid transfer for optimal function and durability. For example, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a research entity based in Sweden, reported in April 2024 that worldwide military expenditure came to a total of $2,443 billion in 2023, indicating a 6.8% real-term growth compared to 2022. As such, the surge in defense spending is pushing the growth of the aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems market.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aerospace And Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Market Report?

The aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Hoses, Pipes, Fittings, Valves, Connectors, Fluid Transfer Assemblies

2) By Fluid: Fuel, Pneumatic, Hydraulic

3) By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Spacecraft, Ground Defense Vehicles, Naval Defense Ships, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

4) By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

5) By End-User: Defense Sector, Aerospace Sector, Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers, Space Exploration Organizations, Aerospace Component Suppliers

Subsegments:

1) By Hoses: Low-Pressure Hoses, Medium-Pressure Hoses, High-Pressure Hoses, Flexible Hoses, Rigid Hoses

2) By Pipes: Seamless Pipes, Welded Pipes, Rigid Pipes, Flexible Pipes, Titanium Pipes, Stainless Steel Pipes

3) By Fittings: Elbow Fittings, Tee Fittings, Coupling Fittings, Flange Fittings, Adapter Fittings

4) By Valves: Ball Valves, Check Valves, Gate Valves, Relief Valves, Control Valves

5) By Connectors: Quick Disconnect Connectors, Push-To-Connect Connectors, Threaded Connectors, Flanged Connectors, Crimped Connectors

6) By Fluid Transfer Assemblies: Fuel Transfer Assemblies, Hydraulic Transfer Assemblies, Pneumatic Transfer Assemblies, Cryogenic Fluid Transfer Assemblies, Cooling System Transfer Assemblies

View the full aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-and-defense-fluid-conveyance-systems-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Aerospace And Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period. The report on the said market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aerospace And Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-fluid-conveyance-systems-global-market-report

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pneumatic-conveying-systems-global-market-report

Conveyor System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/conveyor-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.