SRB Agency and Buraq AI Partner to Introduce Marketing Automation in the GCC

DOHA, QATAR, QATAR, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SRB Agency has announced a partnership with Buraq AI to expand the use of artificial intelligence in marketing across the Gulf region.

The collaboration will introduce AI-driven chatbots, predictive analytics, and multilingual engagement tools designed to improve how companies interact with their customers.

“AI is rapidly transforming the way businesses communicate, and this partnership is about making those capabilities accessible in the region,” said a spokesperson from SRB Agency.

