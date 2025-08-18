Bleaching Clay Market to Reach USD $2.05 Billion by 2029 at 6.7% CAGR

Bleaching Clay Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Bleaching Clay Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Bleaching Clay Market In 2025?

There has been a consistent growth observed in the bleaching clay market size over the past few years. The market is projected to rise from $1.51 billion in 2024 to $1.58 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The historic progression is due to the escalating growth of the petrochemical sector, the expansion within the cosmetics industry, the application in water treatment, the establishment of sustainable practices, and the global advancement of the food industry.

The market size of bleaching clay is predicted to witness robust growth in the coming years, anticipated to reach $2.06 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 6.7%. The market expansion in the predicted period is likely driven by factors such as the growing demand for oleochemicals, strict quality regulations, increasing health awareness, the needs from the bio-based lubricants sector, and the emphasis on clean label products. Key trends during this period are likely to include innovative advancements in oil refining technology, strategic alliances and partnerships, emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly products, technology progression in clay activation processes, and research and development initiatives for specialized applications.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Bleaching Clay Market?

The bleaching clay market is poised to grow due to the rising demand for processed vegetable oil. This refers to vegetable oil that has gone through processes such as degumming, deacidification, decolorization, and deodorization. Montmorillonite-based bleaching clay is essential in refining vegetable oils as it effectively removes unwanted contaminants, improving the look and functionality of these triacylglycerol-derived substances, so they meet edible oil quality standards. For example, in March 2022, the Spain-based International Olive Oil Council, an intergovernmental organization comprised of olive-producing states and nations that manufacture olive oil products, stated that oil consumption is poised to surpass 3.2 million tons in the 2021/22 year, according to their publication. The global consumption of olive oil is projected to hit 3,214,500 tons in the 2021/22 harvesting season, marking a 2.9% uptick from the 2020/21 harvest year. Therefore, the augmented demand for polished vegetable oil fuels the growth of the bleaching clay market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Bleaching Clay Industry?

Major players in the Bleaching Clay include:

• Taiko Group of Companies.

• Clariant AG

• Ashapura Perfoclay Limited

• Oil-Dri Corporation of America

• Musim Mas Holdings Pte Ltd

• EP Minerals LLC

• HRP Industries Inc.

• Refoil Earth Private Limited

• The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd.

• Korvi Activated Earth

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Bleaching Clay Market In The Globe?

In the bleaching clay sector, product innovation is emerging as a predominant trend. Major players in this market are leaning towards the creation of innovative goods to solidify their competitive position. For example, in November 2022, Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd acquired waste oil recycling company EcoOils Limited as part of their strategy to boost production of sustainable, low-carbon fuels. This acquisition specifically aims at obtaining spent bleaching earth oil, which is a recognized biofuel feedstock produced from the recycled bleaching clay in the palm oil refining procedure. EcoOils uses recycling technology to reduce landfill waste by transforming spent bleaching earth into usable oil.

What Segments Are Covered In The Bleaching Clay Market Report?

The bleaching clay market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Activated Bauxite, Activated Clays, Fuller's Earth

2) By Application: Industrial Oil, Mineral Oil And Waxes, Vegetable Oil And Animal Fats

3) By End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Chemicals, Other End-user Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Activated Bauxite: Calcined Bauxite, Non-Calcined Bauxite

2) By Activated Clays: Natural Activated Clays, Synthetic Activated Clays

3) By Fuller's Earth: Calcium-Based Fuller's Earth, Sodium-Based Fuller's Earth

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Bleaching Clay Market By 2025?

In 2024, the biggest player in the bleaching clay industry was the Asia-Pacific region, with North America coming in close as the second-biggest. The comprehensive regional analysis for the bleaching clay market included Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

