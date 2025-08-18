Re Form by Bulent Unal Wins Iron A' Design Award in Street Furniture Design Category

Re Form

Modular Urban Furniture System Crafted from Durable Concrete Recognized for Its Adaptability and Social Engagement

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of street furniture design, has announced Bulent Unal 's innovative work "Re Form" as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Street Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Re Form within the street furniture industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in design excellence.Re Form's modular urban furniture system addresses current trends and needs within the street furniture industry by offering adaptable solutions for evolving public spaces. The design aligns with industry standards and practices, emphasizing durability, cost-efficiency, and social engagement. Re Form's practical benefits for users, the industry, and stakeholders include its flexibility, weather resistance, and ability to foster diverse social dynamics in urban environments.Crafted from high-strength, weather-resistant concrete, Re Form features four main modules with two sub-variations, each maintaining a 450 mm seating height for ergonomic comfort. The modular design allows for flexible configurations, encouraging social interaction and spatial transformation. Optional wooden seating surfaces add warmth and user comfort, while the units' transportability via forklift ensures quick and adaptable installation to suit changing urban needs.The recognition of Re Form by the A' Street and City Furniture Design Award serves as motivation for Bulent Unal and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This achievement may inspire further exploration of modular urban design solutions that prioritize adaptability, durability, and social engagement, potentially influencing industry standards and practices.Re Form was designed by Bulent Unal, an industrial product designer who combines design education and practice, actively contributing to both academic and professional fields.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Re Form design at:About Bulent UnalBulent Unal is an industrial product designer who seamlessly combines design education and practice, actively contributing to both academic and professional fields. As a department head and associate professor at a university, he develops socially beneficial projects focusing on sustainability, disaster housing, and disadvantaged groups. Collaborating with interdisciplinary teams, Bulent Unal prepares content that inspires his students and encourages innovative thinking. His approach, blending creativity, problem-solving abilities, and social sensitivity, sets him apart in the design community.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, showcase creativity in execution, and address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The award is bestowed upon street furniture designs that exhibit innovative use of materials, sustainability, durability, ergonomic design, safety measures, aesthetic appeal, adaptability, inclusive design, and social impact.About A' Design AwardThe A' Street and City Furniture Design Award is a distinguished competition that welcomes entries from a wide array of visionary furniture designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential furniture manufacturers within the furniture and interior design industries. Participating in this esteemed award allows entrants to showcase their creativity, gain international exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional furniture design capabilities. The competition is blind peer-reviewed and judged by an expert panel of design professionals, street furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established evaluation criteria. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements in street furniture design, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, inspiring and advancing the global design community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://streetfurnituredesignawards.com

