Automotive Valves Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

Automotive Valves Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automotive Valves Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Automotive Valves Market Worth?

The size of the automotive valves market has been experiencing consistent growth in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $31.44 billion in 2024 to $32.46 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. Factors such as the surge in global vehicle production, strict emission norms, recognition of climate change, the growing preference for electric cars, and the need for fuel-efficient vehicles led to the growth during the historic period.

In the forthcoming years, the automotive valves market is projected to experience robust growth, with predictions estimating it to reach $40.12 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth anticipated within the forecast timeframe can be linked to transitions towards electric and hybrid vehicles, advancements in self-driving vehicles, the integration of smart valve technologies, and a global emphasis on sustainability initiatives. Key trends for the forecast period include a focus on material innovations and lightweighting, the amalgamation of smart valve technologies, worldwide sustainability efforts, and the impact of digitalization and Industry 4.0.

Download a free sample of the automotive valves market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8776&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Automotive Valves Market?

The increase in popularity of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is projected to fuel the expansion of the automotive valves market in the near future. A hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) amalgamates an internal combustion engine (ICE) propulsion system and an electric propulsion system. Fuel-efficient HEVs utilize automotive valves from both the ICE and battery electric vehicles (BEV), including HVAC valves, solenoid valves, brake combination valves, and tire valves. These automotive valves aid HEVs by ensuring seamless operation. For instance, the report released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration Government Agency in January 2024 stated that collectively, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and BEVs constituted 16.3% of entire fresh light-duty vehicle (LDV) sales in 2023, a growth from 12.9% in 2022. These environmentally friendly vehicles reached their zenith at 17.9% of total LDV sales during the latter part of 2023. Consequently, the rising preference for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is stimulating the expansion of the automotive valves market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automotive Valves Market?

Major players in the Automotive Valves include:

• Denso Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• Eaton Corporation

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• Schaeffler AG

• Mahle Group

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC

• Hitachi Automotive Systems

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Automotive Valves Sector?

One significant trend becoming more prevalent in the automotive valve market is the emphasis on product innovations. To maintain their standing in the marketplace, major contenders in the automotive valve industry are centering their efforts on innovative product development. For example, in June 2024, TLX Technologies, an American machinery manufacturing provider, unveiled a novel series of modular valve products explicitly tailored for electric vehicle (EV) thermal control systems. These modular valves are designed to augment the efficacy of EV cooling systems through accurate control of coolant flow, leading to improved battery functionality and overall vehicular safety. The launch of these modular solutions enhances thermal regulation in electric cars, elevates energy efficiency, and prolongs the life of critical elements such as batteries and electric motors. This initiative underscores TLX's dedication to bolstering the burgeoning EV market with superior, adaptable thermal regulation solutions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Automotive Valves Market Share?

The automotive valves market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Engine Valves, Air-Conditioner Valves, Brake Valves, Thermostat Valves, Fuel System Valves, Solenoid Valves, Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves, Tire Valves, AT Control Valves

2) By Propulsion and Component: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Vehicle

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Buses, Truck

4) By Application: Engine System, HVAC System, Brake System, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Engine Valves: Intake Valves, Exhaust Valves

2) By Air-Conditioner Valves: Expansion Valves, Service Valves

3) By Brake Valves: Proportioning Valves, Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) Valves

4) By Thermostat Valves: Mechanical Thermostat Valves, Electronic Thermostat Valves

5) By Fuel System Valves: Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pressure Regulator Valves

6) By Solenoid Valves: Normally Closed Solenoid Valves, Normally Open Solenoid Valves

7) By Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valves: Vacuum EGR Valves, Electronic EGR Valves

8) By Tire Valves: Valve Stems, TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) Valves

9) By AT Control Valves (Automatic Transmission Control Valves): Pressure Control Valves, Shift Control Valves

View the full automotive valves market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-valves-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Automotive Valves Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific had the largest market share in the automotive valves sector. The market report for automotive valves considers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Valves Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Shift By Wire Sbw Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-shift-by-wire-sbw-systems-global-market-report

Automotive Simulation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-simulation-global-market-report

Automotive Smart Key Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-smart-key-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.