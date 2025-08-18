Era Digital Dental Clinic by Lora Deneva Wins Iron A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Era Digital Dental Clinic

Lora Deneva's Innovative Interior Design for Era Digital Dental Clinic Recognized with Esteemed Iron A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Lora Deneva as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for her exceptional work on the Era Digital Dental Clinic. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Deneva's innovative design within the industry, positioning her as a leading talent in the field.Deneva's award-winning design for the Era Digital Dental Clinic showcases the importance of creating functional, hygienic, and aesthetically pleasing spaces within the healthcare sector. By seamlessly integrating advanced technology and digitized systems, the clinic sets a new standard for modern dental practices, offering a glimpse into the future of patient care and experience.The Era Digital Dental Clinic's interior design is a testament to Deneva's skill and vision. The clean, curved lines of the Corian surfaces create a sleek and modern aesthetic while prioritizing hygiene and ease of maintenance. The space intelligently incorporates communication systems, electrical schemes, heating and ventilation, and plumbing, ensuring optimal functionality without compromising on style.This well-deserved recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a catalyst for Lora Deneva to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design in the healthcare industry. By setting a new benchmark for dental clinics, her work has the potential to inspire a wave of innovation and patient-centric design across the sector, ultimately contributing to improved experiences and outcomes for individuals seeking dental care.Interested parties may learn more at:About Lora DenevaLora Deneva is an Engineer and Interior Architect hailing from Bulgaria. She holds a Master's degree in Interior Design from the New Academy of Fine Arts in Milan and has gained valuable experience working with renowned Milan-based studios. Deneva's design philosophy centers on the belief that our surrounding environment reflects our minds, mood, and lifestyle, and she strives to create healthy and functional atmospheres that embody modern luxury. By combining cutting-edge technologies with fine materials, Deneva aims to foster harmony and meet the unique needs of each client.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this recognition demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles and showcase creativity in their execution. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges practical innovations and contributions to respective fields, honoring designs that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The award highlights the skill, dedication, and ability of creators to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design solutions.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes excellence and innovation in interior design. With a diverse range of participants, including leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The competition is judged by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior design capabilities and contribute to advancing the interior design industry. Winners of the A' Design Award benefit from increased visibility, recognition, and status within this competitive field. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to promote the power of good design in creating a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesigncontest.com

