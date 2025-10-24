ScolioLife Crowned Healthcare Company of the Year 2025 – Singapore’s Most Awarded Scoliosis Specialist Clinic

Dr Kevin Lau Accepting Fluxx Award Dr Kevin Lau in Hong Kong for Fluxx Awards at Ritz Carlton Dr Kevin Lau at Fluxx Awards for Best Healthcare Company

Winner of the 2025 Fluxx Award, ScolioLife celebrates global excellence in non-surgical scoliosis care with free September screenings for patients.

This recognition is more than an award—it validates every patient who chose a non-surgical path, every team member’s belief in innovation, and our vision to empower.” — Dr. Kevin Lau, Founder of ScolioLife®

SINGAPORE, ORCHARD ROAD, SINGAPORE, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScolioLife , a pioneer in non‑surgical scoliosis treatment , is proud to announce its most recent recognition: the Healthcare Company of the Year award at the 2025 Fluxx Awards held in Hong Kong. This honor underscores ScolioLife’s enduring commitment to innovation, compassionate care, and international excellence in scoliosis treatment.A Legacy of Excellence: A Tapestry of Prestigious AwardsThis new accolade further cements ScolioLife’s position as Singapore’s most‑awarded scoliosis specialist clinic, joining its distinguished roster of prior recognitions:- Healthcare Professional of the Year, The Straits Times (2006) – validating ScolioLife’s longstanding clinical excellence.- Chiropractic Specialist Center of the Year, Global Health Asia Pacific (2021) – celebrating the clinic’s regional leadership in chiropractic care.- Best Specialist Chiropractic Centre – Singapore, APAC Southeast Asia Business Awards (2021) – affirming top-tier status in Southeast Asia.- Chiropractor of the Year, Forttuna Global Excellence Awards (2024) – spotlighting a clinician‑centric, patient‑first approach.- Healthcare Company of the Year, Fluxx Awards (Hong Kong, 2025) – continuing tradition of trailblazing in healthcare.Why This Win Matters: From Local Mission to Global MovementThe Fluxx Awards celebrate bold innovators addressing global challenges through visionary solutions. ScolioLife’s win is especially meaningful—it symbolizes how one Singapore-based clinic has reshaped the global understanding of scoliosis care. Growing from a personal mission into a regional (and increasingly global) healthcare model, ScolioLife marries science with empathy.Quote from the Founder“This recognition is more than an award—it’s a validation of every patient who chose a non‑surgical path, of every team member who believes in compassionate innovation, and of our shared vision to empower lives across borders,” said Dr. Kevin Lau, Founder and Lead Chiropractor at ScolioLife. “We’re deeply honored to accept the Fluxx Award and remain committed to transforming scoliosis care with humanity and ingenuity.”Celebrating With Community: Complimentary September ScreeningTo mark this milestone, ScolioLife is offering FREE scoliosis spinal screenings throughout September 2025 for anyone who believes they might have scoliosis.- Who: Individuals of all ages in Singapore, Malaysia, or Indonesia who suspect scoliosis.- What: A professional spinal screening conducted at ScolioLife clinics, including posture evaluation, digital scanning, and personalized guidance.- When: 1–30 September 2025.- Why: To detect scoliosis early, raise awareness, and extend transformational care to more individuals.Looking Ahead: Innovation, Reach, ImpactAs ScolioLife looks to the future, Dr. Lau and the team are forging ahead with:- AI diagnostics & wearable technology to personalize and expand early detection.- Customizable ScolioAlign 3D‑printed supports, pushing boundaries in comfort and precision.- Training programs for healthcare professionals across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.- Accessible digital platforms, ensuring patients everywhere can access multidisciplinary, patient‑first care.About ScolioLifeFounded by Dr. Kevin Lau, ScolioLifeis Singapore’s leading non‑surgical scoliosis specialist clinic. With clinics in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, ScolioLife offers an integrated approach combining chiropractic care, physiotherapy, the Schroth Method, and the ScolioAlignbrace—bolstered by award‑winning digital tools, telehealth, and a bestselling education program.Mission: Empower individuals with scoliosis to reclaim posture, confidence, and mobility—without surgery.ScolioLife, a pioneer in non‑surgical scoliosis treatment, is proud to announce its most recent recognition: the Healthcare Company of the Year award at the 2025 Fluxx Awards held in Hong Kong. This honor underscores ScolioLife’s enduring commitment to innovation, compassionate care, and international excellence in scoliosis treatment.A Legacy of Excellence: A Tapestry of Prestigious AwardsThis new accolade further cements ScolioLife’s position as Singapore’s most‑awarded scoliosis specialist clinic, joining its distinguished roster of prior recognitions:- Healthcare Professional of the Year, The Straits Times (2006) – validating ScolioLife’s longstanding clinical excellence.- Chiropractic Specialist Center of the Year, Global Health Asia Pacific (2021) – celebrating the clinic’s regional leadership in chiropractic care.- Best Specialist Chiropractic Centre – Singapore, APAC Southeast Asia Business Awards (2021) – affirming top-tier status in Southeast Asia.- Chiropractor of the Year, Forttuna Global Excellence Awards (2024) – spotlighting a clinician‑centric, patient‑first approach.- Healthcare Company of the Year, Fluxx Awards (Hong Kong, 2025) – continuing tradition of trailblazing in healthcare.Why This Win Matters: From Local Mission to Global MovementThe Fluxx Awards celebrate bold innovators addressing global challenges through visionary solutions. ScolioLife’s win is especially meaningful—it symbolizes how one Singapore-based clinic has reshaped the global understanding of scoliosis care. Growing from a personal mission into a regional (and increasingly global) healthcare model, ScolioLife marries science with empathy.Quote from the Founder“This recognition is more than an award—it’s a validation of every patient who chose a non‑surgical path, of every team member who believes in compassionate innovation, and of our shared vision to empower lives across borders,” said Dr. Kevin Lau, Founder and Lead Chiropractor at ScolioLife. “We’re deeply honored to accept the Fluxx Award and remain committed to transforming scoliosis care with humanity and ingenuity.”Celebrating With Community: Complimentary September ScreeningTo mark this milestone, ScolioLife is offering FREE scoliosis spinal screenings throughout September 2025 for anyone who believes they might have scoliosis.- Who: Individuals of all ages in Singapore, Malaysia, or Indonesia who suspect scoliosis.- What: A professional spinal screening conducted at ScolioLife clinics, including posture evaluation, digital scanning, and personalized guidance.- When: 1–30 September 2025.- Why: To detect scoliosis early, raise awareness, and extend transformational care to more individuals.About ScolioLifeFounded by Dr. Kevin Lau, ScolioLifeis Singapore’s leading non‑surgical scoliosis specialist clinic. With clinics in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, ScolioLife offers an integrated approach combining chiropractic care, physiotherapy, the Schroth Method, and the ScolioAlignbrace—bolstered by award‑winning digital tools, telehealth, and a bestselling education program.Mission: Empower individuals with scoliosis to reclaim posture, confidence, and mobility—without surgery.Media ContactsSingapore HeadquartersScolioLifeClinicPhone (Singapore): +65 8907 8900Phone (Malaysia): +60 12 225 5039Phone (Indonesia): +62 812 1777 9778Email: clinic.sg@scoliolife.comWebsite: https://scoliolife.com

Dr Kevin Lau’s Acceptance Speech | Fluxx Awards 2025 – Healthcare Company of the Year

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.