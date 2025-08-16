ScolioLife® Opens First Award Winning Surabaya Clinic, Bringing Non-Surgical Scoliosis Care to Indonesia

ScolioLife Treatment in Surabaya ScolioLife Surabaya Team Scoliosis Results You Can See

ScolioLife® opens first Surabaya clinic, offering the ScolioLife® Method—advanced, all-in-one non-surgical scoliosis care for Indonesians.

Now, scoliosis patients across Indonesia can access world-class treatment in Surabaya—affordably, conveniently, and effectively.” — Dr. Kevin Lau, Founder of ScolioLife®

SURABAYA, EAST JAVA, INDONESIA, August 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScolioLife , a world leader in non-surgical scoliosis treatment, has officially launched its first Indonesian clinic in Surabaya, providing advanced Scoliosis Treatment Surabaya patients can now access without traveling abroad. This expansion marks a major breakthrough for scoliosis care in Indonesia, bringing together advanced bracing, scoliosis-specific exercises, integrated therapies, nutritional guidance, and advanced medical equipment—all under one roof—through the innovative ScolioLifeMethod.More than just a new clinic, ScolioLifeSurabaya will act as a national base for scoliosis patients from across Indonesia—from Jakarta and Bali to Sumatra, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi—offering one destination for complete scoliosis management.The ScolioLifeMethod – The Core of Scoliosis Treatment SurabayaFor over 20 years, internationally recognized scoliosis expert Dr. Kevin Lau has dedicated his career to perfecting the ScolioLifeMethod—a holistic, science-based approach proven to deliver visible, measurable results without surgery.The ScolioLifeMethod integrates:• Advanced ScolioAlign® Brace Technology – a hyper-corrective brace that actively improves spinal alignment, going beyond prevention.• Customized Scoliosis-Specific Exercise Programs – tailored to each patient’s unique curve pattern for better posture, balance, and spinal stability.• Integrated Spinal Therapies – including decompression therapy, shockwave therapy, and manual therapy for mobility and pain relief.• Nutritional Therapy – dietary support to enhance bone strength and muscular health.• Advanced Medical Equipment – state-of-the-art, non-invasive technology for precise and effective scoliosis care.• Lifestyle & Posture Coaching – guidance for lasting spine health in daily life.This combined approach makes Scoliosis Treatment Surabaya at ScolioLifedifferent from traditional scoliosis care available in Indonesia.Why Scoliosis Treatment Surabaya is Now Newsworthy NationwideHistorically, scoliosis patients in Indonesia had to choose between preventative bracing, isolated Schroth therapy, or costly surgery. Many even traveled overseas—especially to Singapore—to consult with Dr. Lau and access more advanced options.Now, with ScolioLifeSurabaya, patients across the country have:• A local, centralized base for complete scoliosis care.• Affordable access to internationally trusted methods.• A one-stop destination for assessment, bracing, therapy, and follow-up.By positioning the clinic in Surabaya, ScolioLifeis making it easier for patients nationwide to access the ScolioLifeMethod through both weekly programs and intensive short-term packages.Benefits of Choosing ScolioLifefor Scoliosis Treatment SurabayaThe ScolioLifeMethod offers results that go beyond prevention:• Posture improvement and curve reduction.• Pain relief through targeted therapies.• Increased mobility and stability for daily activities.• Long-term spinal health with lifestyle and nutrition support.The Surabaya clinic’s treatment plans are personalized for children, teenagers, and adults, adapting to different stages of scoliosis progression.Moving Beyond Traditional MethodsTypical scoliosis care in Indonesia has relied on:1) Preventative Bracing – limiting curve progression but rarely improving alignment.2) Old-School Schroth Therapy – beneficial but often not integrated into a full treatment system.3) Scoliosis Surgery – high risk, costly, and requiring long recovery times.In contrast, Scoliosis Treatment Surabaya at ScolioLifeuses a modern, integrated system that addresses the root causes, corrects posture, and strengthens the body for sustained results—without invasive surgery.Proven Results and Global RecognitionScolioLifeboasts an 86% success rate in non-surgical scoliosis correction. This success has attracted patients from Singapore, Malaysia, Europe, and the Middle East. Now, Indonesians can experience the same results locally.Dr. Lau’s dedication to Indonesia is long-standing—he has authored five scoliosis books in the Indonesian language, providing education and hope to thousands of families.“Opening our first clinic in Indonesia is not just about expansion—it’s about removing barriers to quality scoliosis care,” said Dr. Kevin Lau. “Now, scoliosis patients across Indonesia can access world-class treatment in Surabaya—affordably, conveniently, and effectively.”Serving Patients From Across IndonesiaScolioLifeSurabaya isn’t just for locals. Patients from Jakarta, Medan, Makassar, Bali, and beyond are already booking appointments to receive the ScolioLifeMethod in a single, centralized location.Whether patients choose to attend weekly sessions or join the Intensive 5-Day Scoliosis Program (ideal for those traveling from outside Surabaya), they will receive the same personalized care and amazing results.Clinic Details:ScolioLife Surabaya📍 SOHO 2 Graha NaturaJl. Graha Natura Blok DS, Lontar, Kec. Sambikerep, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60216📞 Telepon: (+62) 81217779778📧 Email: clinic.id@scoliolife.com🌐 Website: www.scoliolife.com

