Propyl Gallate Market Size, Industry Share and Business Analysis Report, 2031

Propyl Gallate Market Analysis

The global propyl gallate market is projected to reach $533.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global propyl gallate market was estimated at $277.0 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $533.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Download Sample PDF (242 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17860 The global propyl gallate market is analyzed across grade, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Based on grade, the industrial grade segment held nearly two-thirds of the global propyl gallate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. The pharmaceutical grade segment is also analyzed through the report.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/propyl-gallate-market/purchase-options By end-use industry, the food industry segment generated the major share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is projected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% by 2031. The other segments assessed through the report include lubricants, adhesives, and personal care & cosmetics.By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global propyl gallate market. The same region would also garner the fastest CAGR of 7.3% by 2031. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/propyl-gallate-market-A17440 The key market players analyzed in the global propyl gallate market report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, BASF SE, Gallochem Co., Ltd., Haihang Industry, Wufeng Chicheng Biotech Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, HALOGENS, Impextraco, Kemin Industries, Alfa Aesar, Leshan Sanjiang Bio-tech Co. Ltd., Minakem, Rexler, Sarex, TCI Ameirca, and Veeprho Group. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global medical tape market. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.For More Details: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/11/03/2548144/0/en/Propyl-Gallate-Market-Size-Worth-533-3-Million-by-2031-CAGR-6-8-AMR.html

