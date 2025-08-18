Recruit CRM introduces new AI features to boost recruitment productivity

Recruit CRM

Recruit CRM adds advanced AI sourcing, data enrichment, and Direct Apply to help recruiters save time and improve hiring quality.

These features are designed to give back the hours recruiters lose to manual work. With AI sourcing and smart integrations, we’re helping our clients focus on closing top talent easily.” — Shoanak (Sean) Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM.

NORWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruit CRM, a top-rated ATS + CRM used by companies in over 100 countries, launched new AI features that are helping recruiters get perfect-fit candidates in no time. The new update includes AI sourcing, automatic data finding, and smart integrations.1. Find candidates faster with AI sourcingRecruit CRM's new AI sourcing lets recruiters find candidates using NLP.You could search "Senior React Developer in Berlin" or "Marketing Specialist in San Francisco" and instantly see relevant profiles across LinkedIn, GitHub, company websites, and other public sites to find the right people, going beyond what LinkedIn Recruiter can do.Each search finds up to 10 candidates with complete contact information, adds them directly to your system, and checks for duplicates.The Chrome extension, along with this, makes it easy to save any candidate from any website with just one click.2. Get missing contact info instantlyThe new Data Enrichment, our advanced functionality, automatically finds missing emails and phone numbers.When contact info is missing, the system shows if it can find the data.With one click, recruiters can get personal emails for candidates or work emails for contacts. If multiple emails are found, they're saved for later use.3. Handle high-volume hiring easilyIts fresh Carv integration helps with large hiring projects by automating key steps. It handles sourcing, screening, and placement with minimal manual work.The Direct Apply feature, a new update in our Job Multiposting add-on, lets job seekers apply with one click, reducing drop-offs. SmartFill automatically fills in job posting details, saving time on data entry.Recruiters can try these new features for an unlimited time period . No credit card details required!About Recruit CRMRecruit CRM is an easy-to-use ATS+ CRM solution tailored for recruitment and executive search businesses. It is the highest-rated recruiting software and is trusted by recruitment firms in over 100 countries worldwide.

