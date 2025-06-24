Recruit CRM releases State of Recruitment Technology: New #RecTech report

New report by Recruit CRM that offers data-driven insights on recruitment technology adoption and effectiveness across the US and UK.

This report is a result of six months of dedicated research, providing recruiters with real, actionable insights on how #Rectech is truly impacting their hiring processes.” — Shoanak (Sean) Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM.

NORWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruit CRM has released its Latest Report, The State of Recruitment Technology.This report is the result of six months of data collection and analysis, drawing insights from recruiters, talent leaders, and staffing agencies across the globe.This comprehensive research is focused on the adoption and effectiveness of Applicant Tracking Systems and #RecTech, providing an honest, data-backed overview of their role in today’s hiring landscape.Key insights from the report include:1. Technology’s role in recruitment: How recruitment tech is being used and which tools are considered most effective by recruiters.2. Hiring process impact: A look at the stages of the recruitment process most influenced by technology.3. Investment trends: Insights into where recruiters plan to allocate their budgets in the next 12 months to maximize the effectiveness of their recruitment tech.You can download the Recruitment Insights Report here.About Recruit CRMRecruit CRM is an easy-to-use ATS+ CRM solution tailored for recruitment and executive search businesses. It is the highest-rated recruiting software and is trusted by recruitment firms in over 100 countries worldwide.

2025 RecTech report: The truth about what’s working for recruiters

