Volgograd Shipyard Plant draws Iranian interest as North–South trade hub

TEHRAN, IRAN, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iranian business groups are in advanced discussions to transform the former Volgograd Shipbuilding Plant into a multimodal logistics and shipbuilding hub, leveraging its strategic position along the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC). The proposed development aims to establish a gateway for Iranian exports to global markets while revitalizing the site's shipbuilding capabilities to meet regional demand for specialized vessels.The 70-hectare waterfront site, owned by Hizmet LLC., has drawn attention from Iranian logistics and industrial firms seeking to capitalize on Volgograd's connectivity between the Caspian and Black Seas via the Volga-Don Canal. Preliminary plans include a modern container transshipment terminal with bonded warehousing, temperature-controlled storage, and facilities for bulk cargo - enhancing Iran's access to Russian and European markets through the INSTC."We're seeing sustained outreach from Iranian partners who want reliable river-sea links and the ability to add shipbuilding capacity closer to their core markets," a Hizmet LLC. representative stated. "Volgograd's position between the Caspian and Black Sea basins makes it a practical platform for both cargo handling and fleet renewal."In addition to logistics infrastructure, Iranian investors are evaluating the site's potential for constructing and servicing river-sea class vessels tailored to Caspian and short-sea operations. The shipyard's revival could address Iran's need for fuel-efficient, shallow-draft ships capable of navigating inland waterways and coastal routes, supporting trade in steel, petrochemicals, machinery, and consumer goods.The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) - a 7,200-km multimodal route linking India, Iran, Russia, and Europe - has gained traction as an alternative to traditional maritime channels, reducing transit times by up to 40%. Volgograd's integration into the corridor positions it as a critical node for Iranian exports bypassing congested western ports.Hizmet LLC. confirmed plans for further negotiations with Iranian stakeholders in the coming weeks, with a focus on finalizing commercial terms and technical specifications. If realized, the project is expected to generate significant local employment and attract ancillary industries to the Volgograd region.

