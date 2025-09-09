Wishtree Technologies becomes HARDI member to bring modern digital solutions to HVACR

Wishtree's extensive HVACR software expertise now open for the HARDI network

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wishtree Technologies Inc., a trusted software partner for American HVACR wholesale distributors, today announced that it is now a member of HARDI . Wishtree has served the industry for the past 12 years, and this membership deepens its strong, ongoing commitment to supporting this field.Wishtree's proven results in the HVACR industryWishtree has worked with leading HVACR distributors, including Beijer Ref, KWGA, Johnson Supply, Wave Electronics, and Wittichen Supply, delivering modern digital platforms that drive measurable results. In one recent project , Wishtree helped Johnson Supply modernize its 75-year-old systems. The result: a 40% increase in online sales and a 60% reduction in manual work.Wishtree enters the HARDI network“Today, HVACR distributors are facing the risk of losing ground more than ever,” said Dilip Bagrecha, CEO & Founder of Wishtree Technologies. “Joining HARDI allows Wishtree to help them implement the latest tech securely and effectively. This is how we deliver change.”HARDI (Heating, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Distributors International) represents over 420 wholesale distributors with more than 5,000 branch locations across North America and Latin America. It is the leading source of advocacy, market insights, and networking for the HVACR distribution industry.HARDI members can now access Wishtree’s 12+ years of HVACR-focused experience and a team of 300+ software engineers. Key solutions include:- Modernizing legacy systems- Building eCommerce platforms and mobile apps- Connecting systems so operations run smoothly- Using AI to forecast demand and manage inventory- Automating routine tasks to cut manual work- Keeping data and workflows secure and compliantWith a growing U.S. footprint, Wishtree is deepening its commitment to HVACR distributors through its HARDI membership.“AI is the now,” added Bagrecha. “By working with HARDI, we’re ensuring distributors don’t just adopt technology, but set the direction of where this industry goes next.”Wishtree Technologies is a leading product engineering company specializing in AI-driven, secure, and scalable digital solutions. Its expertise in agentic AI and automation has made Wishtree the trusted technology partner for Nasdaq-listed enterprises and fast-growing startups alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

