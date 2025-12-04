Wishtree, a proud AWS Partner, engages with global innovators at AWS re:Invent 2025

Wishtree Technologies at AWS re:Invent

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wishtree Technologies Inc., an established AWS Partner and leading product engineering company, is participating in AWS re:Invent 2025, which concludes tomorrow, December 5, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This annual gathering of cloud innovators reinforces Wishtree’s ongoing collaboration with AWS to design and deliver intelligent, scalable solutions for enterprises worldwide.Wishtree’s team is actively involved in the conference, focusing on key themes critical to modern enterprises. The team's agenda includes sessions on agentic AI and building resilient SaaS architectures on AWS, equipping them with the latest insights to solve complex customer challenges. They are also connecting with the broader AWS community to exchange ideas and deepen strategic relationships.This hands-on, forward-looking participation is fueled by real-world experience. A prime example is Wishtree’s work in building a digital procurement platform for a major restaurant supply chain.Facing challenges with manual processes and fragmented data, the client needed a unified, scalable solution. Leveraging a suite of AWS services, including Amazon EKS for container orchestration, Amazon RDS for managed databases, and Amazon S3 for scalable storage, Wishtree engineered a cloud-native platform that automated procurement workflows, provided real-time analytics, and significantly improved operational efficiency. This case study exemplifies how Wishtree translates AWS capabilities into tangible business outcomes."As a long-time AWS Partner , we've seen firsthand how AWS capabilities accelerate innovation for our clients," said Dilip Bagrecha, CEO & Founder of Wishtree Technologies. "AWS re:Invent provides an important opportunity to deepen our AWS expertise and explore new ways to deliver value through cloud-native architectures - a great example would be what we did for our procurement platform client."Wishtree’s presence at AWS re:Invent 2025 underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of cloud innovation and leveraging that expertise to accelerate digital transformation for global enterprises across industries like HVACR, fintech, and healthcare.About Wishtree TechnologiesWishtree Technologies is a next-generation product engineering company and AWS Partner that builds AI-native, cloud-first solutions for global enterprises. Its expertise in cloud architecture, data engineering, and intelligent systems has made Wishtree the trusted technology partner for Nasdaq-listed companies and fast-growing startups alike.

