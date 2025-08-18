Everrati Unveils Ultra-Rare Porsche 911 (993) Founders Edition: A Grand Touring Icon Reborn

993 Founders Edition 993 Founders Edition

CARMEL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everrati Automotive Limited, the British technology leader in redefining automotive icons through electric innovation, is proud to unveil its latest creation: the Porsche 911 (993) Founders Edition, a bespoke, limited-run grand tourer that blends the raw nostalgia of the air-cooled era with contemporary electric performance and modern craftsmanship.Making its debut during Monterey Car Week, the 993 Founders Edition stands as Everrati’s most refined expression of the 911 lineage to date, an emotive homage to the last air-cooled generation, redefined for a new era of sustainable driving.Regarded by many enthusiasts as the most beautiful 911 ever made, the 993 brought an unmistakable aesthetic and new levels of sophistication to Porsche’s flagship line. With design lineage tied to Porsche legend Tony Hatter and performance pedigree rooted in the legendary Turbo S, of which only 345 were ever made, the 993 remains an automotive icon.The Founders Edition is limited to just nine initial builds, offering clients the rare opportunity to become part of Everrati’s history from the inside out. Each of these first nine owners will be invited to feed into the design, testing, and detailing of their car, right down to finalising the signature Founders Edition-only launch paint colours. Securing one of these ultra-exclusive slots is akin to being part of a special first run, with influence over the ultimate expression of the 993 Everrati.Everrati’s Founders Edition elevates this legacy further, preserving the car’s classic silhouette and analogue spirit, while seamlessly integrating a cutting-edge electric powertrain.This particular model is a true grand tourer: quiet, powerful, and meticulously handcrafted for today’s discerning drivers. Its engineering harnesses hypercar-grade components, electric motors and inverters more often found in elite race cars, seamlessly blended with the exquisite trimming and tailoring of a British-built, Savile Row-quality interior.Craftsmanship, Not CompromiseEvery Founders Edition is a one-of-a-kind build, handcrafted by Everrati’s team of expert engineers and artisans . The result is a fusion of traditional elegance and modern performance that prioritises sustainability without sacrificing soul.Inside, the cabin remains unmistakably analogue, a tactile nod to the past, while luxurious materials and bespoke detailing reflect Everrati’s dedication to personalisation and refinement. This is the last air-cooled Porsche reborn, not reengineered beyond recognition.A Collector’s GT, Reimagined for the Future- Ultra-Rare Appeal: A limited-edition grand tourer designed for collectors and connoisseurs- Performance Meets Heritage: Built on Porsche’s original LSA (Light, Stable, Agile) suspension concept for a dynamic, road-ready experience- Electric Without Excess: A sustainable powertrain that honours the driving purity of the original- Luxury That Lasts: Each build is tailored through Everrati’s bespoke commissioning programme, ensuring no two vehicles are alike“The Porsche 911 (993) Founders Edition is for those who missed their chance to own an air-cooled Turbo S or those who want to relive it, responsibly,” says Everrati Founder & CEO, Justin Lunny. “These cars hold stories. They were never just machines; they were memories in motion. But most classics weren’t built for the long haul, not without help at least. With this redefined 993, we’re giving people a way to preserve that emotional connection and still enjoy the drive, every day. It’s the dream garage car you don’t just have to admire, you can use it, pass it down, and keep it alive. That’s what truly makes this a timeless classic.”AvailabilityWith a growing network of partners in the United States and the majority of these builds expected to be US-spec and registered, the Founders Edition speaks directly to collectors and drivers on both sides of the Atlantic, combining British craftsmanship with American road-ready appeal.The Everrati Porsche 911 (993) Founders Edition is now available for bespoke pre-order by private clients. For more information or to request media assets, please visit www.everrati.com/cars or contact sales@everrati.com.About Everrati™Everrati Automotive Limited is a UK-based leader in the redefinition of iconic cars into high-performance electric vehicles. Marrying timeless design with cutting-edge EV technology, Everrati preserves the soul of classic vehicles while making them future-ready. The company’s bespoke approach ensures each build is a unique expression of heritage, sustainability, and engineering excellence. It was founded in 2019 by British entrepreneur Justin Lunny. A car enthusiast from an early age, he became increasingly conscious of the wider impact combustion engines have on the environment. Everrati was launched with the vision of restoring iconic models from an earlier era and redefining them to electric propulsion. Everrati’s model line-up consists of electric versions of the Porsche 911 (964) Coupe, Targa, Cabriolet in Pure, Signature, Gulf Signature and RSR-inspired editions, ST-inspired G-Series, Land Rover Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, Land Rover Defender, GT40 in partnership with Superformance including officially licensed Gulf Edition and Mercedes-Benz W113 SL ‘Pagoda’. Everrati™ designs, develops and builds its cars from a bespoke facility in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire.Everrati™ Group is the global parent company driving innovation in electric mobility. It operates two distinct divisions: Powered by Everrati, which provides advanced EV powertrain solutions, and the core Everrati brand – its private client division, dedicated to creating the world’s most iconic electric vehicles: bespoke, efficient, high-performance cars.Everrati™ does not manufacture vehicles. Everrati™ is not sponsored, associated, approved, endorsed, nor, in any way, affiliated with the manufacturers of the cars they restore.All brand names, logos and crests along with any other products mentioned are the trademarks of their respective holders. Any mention of trademarked names or other marks is for the purpose of reference only.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.