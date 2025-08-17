Helping incarcerated Veterans find hope and resources

Incarcerated and justice-involved Veterans are among the most vulnerable groups at risk for suicide, particularly those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. VA’s Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) program works nationally to bring hope, support and essential resources to these Veterans—often during their most difficult moments.

Each year, hundreds of VA outreach specialists visit over 2,000 jails and prisons nationwide, offering direct, in-person contact to Veterans behind bars. These visits aren’t just check-ins—they’re lifelines. Veterans often report that VA staff are the first people to visit them in custody and the only ones offering a pathway to stability, health care and housing.

“That is VA physically taking hope into a jail,” said Katie Stewart, National VJO Program Coordinator. “Knowing that someone cares can be the turning point.”

Reducing suicide risk through connection and services

According to the 2024 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, suicide risk increases dramatically for Veterans involved in the justice system. Veterans who had experienced homelessness faced a 110% higher risk, and those involved in the justice system faced a 264% higher risk compared to their peers.

That’s why VA’s proactive approach to early intervention and outreach is so critical. Through Veterans Treatment Courts, Veterans Response Teams, and peer support specialists—Veterans who have justice-involved experience. VA connects these individuals with clinical care, case management and community support before their situations worsen.

“We’re working upstream,” Stewart explained. “The earlier we can intervene—before a crisis, arrest, or overdose—the greater the chance we can help that Veteran rebuild.”

These upstream efforts are helping reduce incarceration, prevent suicide and guide Veterans toward a more hopeful future.

Nationwide network of support and prevention

In addition to jail and prison visits, VJO specialists coordinate reentry planning, including housing assistance, substance use treatment and health care access. They also work with community partners to prevent incarceration by responding to mental health crises and steering Veterans toward treatment instead of jail.

VA’s coordinated care model helps ensure that justice-involved Veterans are not left behind when it comes to whole health and suicide prevention. These programs provide Veterans with the tools they need to reintegrate successfully into society—restoring dignity, independence and hope.

Resources for Veterans in crisis

If you or a Veteran you know is at risk of homelessness, incarceration or suicide, VA is here to help:

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans: 877-424-3838 (24/7).

Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988, then press 1; or text 838255; or visit VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

Additional resources