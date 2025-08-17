Veteran says VA Health Connect saved his life

Sometimes, expert help can make the difference between life and death. For Veteran Dale Becker, a sudden, life-threatening medical emergency brought him face-to-face with that reality when he turned to VA Health Connect for help.

Becker’s story begins in December 2024, when he had a fall in his kitchen caused by diabetes-related complications. Because he lives alone, Becker didn’t immediately realize how serious his accident had been. What started as minor symptoms that a friend brought to his attention led to a gradually increasing stutter and slow loss of motor skills.

Months later, Becker noticed that it was getting harder to work his hands to feed his cats and use tools. It got scary enough for him to call the Palatka VA clinic in the VA North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, where he connected with Kyle A. Smith, a registered nurse with VA Health Connect.

Smith listened carefully, asked detailed questions about Becker’s symptoms and history, and insisted that Becker seek emergency care immediately. Smith’s persistence and expertise made all the difference. Becker followed his advice, called an ambulance and immediately underwent emergency surgery for a hemorrhagic stroke, or bleeding in the brain, which can quickly turn fatal.

‘Call as soon as you have a doubt’

Becker’s recovery was swift, and he acknowledges the key role VA Health Connect played in saving his life. “I’m thankful I’m above the ground,” he shared. “I can drive and use my hands and arms. I’m thankful for every day that God gives me above the ground. If I waited another day, I don’t know what would have happened.”

Becker’s advice to other Veterans is simple: “Call as soon as you have a doubt. As soon as you see there’s the smallest problem, call! Because the sooner you address the problem, the easier it’s going to be to fix. It doesn’t cost a dime to pick up the phone and call somebody like Kyle Smith for advice.”

“When they said they were creating a system where someone could call in 24/7/365 and speak to a nurse, that was brilliant!” Smith added. “For once, it’s so easy to reach someone. You lose nothing and you might gain everything. Case in point, Mr. Becker. He gained a lot.”

What VA Health Connect does

If you’re a Veteran, or a loved one is a Veteran, remember that help is just a phone call away. VA Health Connect is there to support you when it matters most.

The four main services provided by VA Health Connect include:

Scheduling and administrative services.

Clinical triage.

Virtual clinic visits.

Pharmacy services.

How to contact VA for help

Call your local VA medical center if you need assistance. Select (1) for pharmacy, (2) for scheduling, or (3) to speak to a nurse. In a medical emergency, always call 911.

Locate your local VA medical center and VA Health Connect phone number by entering your zip code.

Learn more about VA Health Connect.