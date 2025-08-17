Governor Newsom filing FOIA request on Trump Administration’s misuse of federal agents at redistricting event

News SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:Kate Folmar, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief of Strategic Communications at the California High-Speed Rail Authority. Folmar has been the Founder of Kate Folmar Communications,...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.