Capital Vacations Announces Re-Opening of The Maverick Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Vacations, the national leader of independent resort management for vacation ownership resorts, proudly announces the official reopening of The Maverick Resort. After storm damage from hurricanes Ian and Nicole forced the closure of the resort in 2022, with additional damage from hurricane Milton in 2024, the Maverick Resort worked to reopen, meeting strong headwinds along the way.In the early summer of 2025, after several funding challenges, the outlook to reopen was bleak. Recognizing this situation, the Board of Directors chose to terminate their agreement with their current management company and partner with Capital Vacations. Beginning in August 2025, Capital Vacations secured the necessary funding, completed a major roofing project, and finalized the renovation of several floors in an incredibly short period, marking a significant milestone in the resort's reopening.Thanks to the rapid mobilization and expertise of the Capital Vacations Resort Management team, The Maverick Resort will begin welcoming owners back starting the week of December 13, 2025. The first phase of reopening will include floors 5 through 7, allowing owners to enjoy beachfront vacations once again while renovation work continues on the remainder of the property.“The progress achieved in such a short time is nothing short of remarkable. When the path forward seemed uncertain, Capital Vacations stepped in with decisive leadership, secured critical funding, accelerated major construction, and brought real momentum back to The Maverick Resort. Their expertise and commitment made this reopening – in a short time – possible, and most importantly, allowed us to welcome our owners back to the beach with confidence that we made the right choice to partner with Capital Vacations,” said Lance Douglas, Board President of The Maverick Resort.“This partnership represents a powerful collaboration between the Board and Capital Vacations, rooted in shared commitment to the long-term success of The Maverick and the experience of its owners,” said a Capital Vacations Co-President, Travis Bary. “Our teams moved swiftly to stabilize operations, accelerate funding and renovations, and prepare the resort for a safe and successful reopening.”###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

