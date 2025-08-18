Research Reveals How Travel Helps People Unplug

Relaxing in the mountains on vacations reading a book.

The Science of Disconnecting

At Capital Vacations, we believe truly unplugging means giving our owners tangible ways to step away from screens and step into the moment.” — TRAVIS Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s always-on digital world, carving out a space to unplug isn't just a vacation—it’s a wellness imperative. New findings from ARDA underscore a growing behavioral shift among timeshare owners: a desire for a real digital detox. Vacation ownership is uniquely positioned to empower that shift, giving owners intentional ways to disconnect and recharge.Industry Insight Meets Owner ExperienceARDA’s 2024 U.S. Shared Vacation Ownership Owners Report reveals that timeshare owners consistently return to their home resorts—many visiting their favorite destinations more than seven times—highlighting not just the comfort, but also the opportunity for purposeful getaway time arda.org. While ARDA hasn’t explicitly studied “digital detox,” this pattern suggests owners value the chance to hit pause.Vacation ownership clubs have transformed that insight into actionable experiences.“At Capital Vacations, we believe truly unplugging means giving our owners tangible ways to step away from screens and step into the moment. Whether it’s a sunrise yoga session at the beach, a quiet paddle on a misty lake, or an evening around a fire sharing stories—our resorts are designed to make disconnection feel natural, not forced,” said Travis Bary, Co-President, Capital Vacations.Resort Design with Digital Disconnection in MindVacation ownership club destination resorts are thoughtfully crafted to foster presence:• Nature-anchored spaces: Gentle walking trails, beachfront hammocks, and tranquil gardens invite mindful, device-free moments.• Low-tech programming: Guided hikes, board-game socials, local artisan workshops, and sunset lounges offer meaningful analog connections.• “Unplug & Unwind” packages: Optional in-room tech locks or curated analog welcome kits featuring journals, books, and board games.Why This Matters NowAs more people blur the lines between work and home, intentional disconnection has become a rare luxury. Vacation ownership taps into ARDA’s broader narrative—owners are not just traveling more, they're choosing deeper, more meaningful trips arda.org. By curating environments where owners can relax without digital interruptions, vacation ownership clubs are elevating both the value and the well-being of vacation ownership. And, if you do need to connect, the resorts typically have strong internet connectivity.###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

