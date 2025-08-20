Submit Release
Wathnan Jumping Expands International Presence with Media Support from SRB Agency

DOHA, QATAR, QATAR, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wathnan Jumping expanded its international presence with support from SRB Agency, which delivered audiovisual coverage for equestrian competitions in Europe and the United States.

The project included multi-camera filming, drone coverage, and photography, documenting the team’s participation across multiple countries.

“This collaboration highlights the role of Qatar-based agencies in supporting sports on the global stage,” said a spokesperson from SRB Agency.

About SRB Agency
SRB Agency is a Qatar-based firm specializing in digital marketing, media production, and event coverage for clients across multiple industries.

Media Relations Team
SRB Agency
+974 5030 0015
support@srbagency.com
