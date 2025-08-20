Ramon Ray Joins Bitdefender as Small Business Ambassador to Champion Cybersecurity for Entrepreneurs

Ramon Ray, small business influencer, has joined Bitdefender — a global leader in cybersecurity — as its first Small Business Ambassador.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ramon Ray, small business influencer, has joined Bitdefender — a global leader in cybersecurity — as its first Small Business Ambassador.This partnership marks a powerful collaboration aimed at educating and equipping small business owners and entrepreneurs with the tools, mindset, and knowledge to protect their brands in an era of AI-accelerated threats.“I’ve spent my career helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses,” said Ray. “But as growth increases, so does risk. Cybersecurity is not an option — it’s the foundation for small business success. I’m thrilled to partner with Bitdefender to ensure small business owners stay protected, productive, and powerful.”A Growing Threat to Small BusinessesCyberattacks targeting small businesses are rising. Phishing, ransomware, voice scams, and data breaches are no longer “big company” problems. The impact of a single incident can be devastating, from costly downtime to lasting brand damage. And today’s criminals increasingly use AI to personalize scams and mimic legitimate behavior, which makes attacks faster and harder to spot.That’s why Bitdefender is doubling down on its mission to deliver effortless, all-in-one online security for small businesses. It blocks scams, protects sensitive data, and enables secure work from anywhere. The company also offers AI-powered tools that help people spot scams in real time. And they’ve tapped Ramon Ray — one of the most trusted voices in entrepreneurship and small business success — to help enhance and expand their education.“Small businesses fuel innovation in every community, yet they’re targeted by more scams and cyber threats than ever,” said Mihaela Paun, SVP Consumer Solutions Group, Bitdefender. “Ramon understands the realities of running a business. Together, we’ll cut through the noise, spotlight risks, and share practical guidance—including how to use good AI to stay safe.”What Ramon’s Role MeansAs Small Business Ambassador, joining Bitdefender’s existing experts, Ramon will:• Educate entrepreneurs on practical, affordable ways to secure their digital operations• Speak at events, webinars, and conferences on behalf of Bitdefender and the small business community• Collaborate with partners, media, and associations to bring cybersecurity front and center in small business conversations• Create content and resources tailored to time-strapped business owners who need straightforward solutionsHe’ll also be hosting special virtual and in-person conversations to empower entrepreneurs and answer their burning cybersecurity questions.A Legacy of AdvocacyRamon Ray is no stranger to entrepreneurship. As the founder of ZoneofGenius.com and author of The Celebrity CEO, he has helped thousands of small business owners grow their personal brands and build profitable ventures. He’s spoken at the White House and worked with major brands like Dell and Zoho, and is a five-time business founder himself.His mission now is to ensure that every entrepreneur — from solo consultant to scaling startup — has the knowledge and tools to defend their digital territory.“I believe business growth and cybersecurity must go hand in hand,” said Ray. “Together with Bitdefender, I’m on a mission to make protection part of the small business success story.”About BitdefenderBitdefender provides cybersecurity solutions with leading security efficacy, performance and ease of use to small and medium businesses, mid-market enterprises and consumers. Since 2008, Bitdefender has applied AI to find threats early and protect millions worldwide. Guided by a vision to be the world’s most trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, Bitdefender is committed to defending organizations and individuals around the globe against cyberattacks to transform and improve their digital experience.About Ramon RayRamon Ray is unapologetically positive and passionate about making the world a better place. Ramon's an in-demand motivational keynote speaker and event host at the best and most impactful events around the world. He's the publisher of ZoneofGenius.com, author of "The Celebrity CEO” Personal branding for entrepreneurs. He’s produced and hosted over 200 episodes of the USA Today Network Show, "The Rundown with Ramon". Ramon's started 5 companies and sold three of them. The publications he’s founded include - SmallBizTechnology.com, ZoneofGenius.com and SmartHustle.com. Ramon's interviewed all 5 of the original Shark Tank sharks and President Obama. He's shared the stage with Deepak Chopra, Simon Sinek, Seth Godin, Gary Vaynerchuk and other notable business leaders.

