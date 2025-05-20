13 Tech Leaders Driving AI Innovation for Small Business - from ZoneofGenius.com

AI tech leaders

NEW YORK CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZoneofGenius.com , a leading platform for entrepreneurial insights, has unveiled a new feature article titled “13 Execs Leading AI for SMB-Focused Tech Brands,” spotlighting the executives steering artificial intelligence integration in tools widely used by small businesses.As AI technologies like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot gain prominence, many entrepreneurs are exploring these tools directly.However, the majority will experience AI through enhancements in the platforms they already use—such as QuickBooks, Zoho, Canva, and HubSpot.This article profiles the key figures ensuring that AI becomes an intuitive and valuable component of these essential business tools.Featured AI Leaders Include:- Ashok Srivastava – Chief Data Officer at Intuit, overseeing AI strategies for QuickBooks and Mailchimp.- Ramprakash Ramamoorthy – Director of AI Research at Zoho, leading AI integration across Zoho's suite of applications.- Jayesh Govindarajan – Executive Vice President of Salesforce AI, focusing on intelligent customer experiences.- Danny Wu – Head of AI Products at Canva, developing AI features for design accessibility.- Jeff Dean – Chief Scientist at Google, guiding AI advancements for Google DeepMind and Research.- Mustafa Suleyman – CEO of Microsoft AI, leading consumer AI initiatives including Copilot.- Rohit Prasad – Senior Vice President and Head Scientist at Amazon, directing AI development for Alexa and AWS.- Mike Tamir – Former Head of AI at Shopify, instrumental in integrating machine learning into commerce tools.- Nicholas Holland – SVP of Product and Head of AI at HubSpot, embedding AI into CRM and marketing tools.- Eli Brosh – Head of AI Research at Wix, advancing AI tools for website development.- Deepak Agarwal – Chief AI Officer at LinkedIn, leading AI initiatives for professional networking.“Our goal is to highlight the individuals making AI accessible and practical for small business owners,” said Ramon Ray, founder of ZoneofGenius.com. “These leaders are not just innovating; they're transforming how entrepreneurs operate daily.”The full article provides insights into how these executives are shaping the future of small business through AI integration.Read the full feature here: https://zoneofgenius.com/13-execs-leading-ai-for-smb-focused-tech-brands ---About ZoneofGenius.comZoneofGenius.com is a premier resource for entrepreneurs, offering expert insights, tools, and strategies to help small business owners thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. ZoneofGenius.com is published by Ramon Ray, small business expert, serial entrepreneur and author, "The Celebrity CEO".**Media Contact:**Ramon RayPublisher, ZoneofGenius.comWebsite: https://www.zoneofgenius.com

