Kotori Technologies Unveils Hurricane-Ready Business Continuity Framework

Flooded Road in South Carolina

A cloud-first, security-first approach to keep Carolinas businesses operating through outages and storms.

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kotori Technologies, a managed IT and cybersecurity provider serving small and mid-sized organizations across South Carolina and North Carolina, today announced its Hurricane-Ready Business Continuity Framework—a practical, cloud-first framework designed to keep businesses online, secure, and productive before, during, and after severe weather.“Too many ‘continuity plans’ amount to flashlights, bottled water—and crossed fingers,” said Neadom Tucker, Owner of Kotori Technologies. “When a storm hits, you need more than hope. Our framework gives leaders a step-by-step path to work from anywhere, protect critical data, and recover fast—with observations you’ll actually remember when the wind picks up.”A Cloud-First Approach That’s Proven in PracticeMost companies still cling to on-prem servers that are fragile in floods and outages. Kotori’s approach moves core services and data to resilient cloud platforms, the same stack the company uses internally.- Work from Anywhere – Secure VPN and Azure Virtual Desktop make the office follow your team—without the risk of ad-hoc, unsecured Wi-Fi.- Built-In Resilience – Systems live in geographically redundant data centers—far from local storm paths.- Instant Scalability – Add users and resources in minutes, even mid-event.- Proven in Practice – Kotori “eats its own cooking,” operating on the same solutions it deploys for clients.How Kotori Keeps You Running During a Hurricane- Cloud Data ProtectionIndependent cloud backups for Microsoft 365 and SharePoint, stored in geo-redundant locations. Encryption and retention policies safeguard data far beyond the floodplain.- Remote Work EnablementHardened VPN, MFA, and Azure Virtual Desktop ensure secure, seamless access to apps and files—so teams can perform at full speed from home or a temporary site.- Business Continuity PlanningCustom disaster recovery roadmaps with defined RTO/RPO targets, role assignments, and runbooks—plus redundant servers where needed.- 24/7 Monitoring & ResponseRound-the-clock observability to detect issues early and remediate quickly—before end users feel the impact.- Physical & Cyber ResilienceUPS and surge protection for critical gear, paired with security controls to counter surge-time phishing and opportunistic attacks that often accompany major weather events.Whether you’re sheltering at home, operating from a motel lobby, or coordinating from another city, your business should keep moving. Hurricanes can hit Charleston or the Triad—but they’re not taking your bottom line with them.

