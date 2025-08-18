Lowisz Leadership Institute Partners with Detroit Economic Club to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Leadership Academy

LLI and DEC Partner

Unique program built on the Guide Don’t Drive™ framework develops leaders people want to follow

Leadership training often fails because it fills heads with ideas that don’t work in the real world” — Steve Lowisz

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lowisz Leadership Institute (LLI) has partnered with the Detroit Economic Club (DEC) to launch a first-of-its-kind leadership development program designed exclusively for DEC Young Leaders. Unlike traditional leadership programs rooted in theory, this Academy is built on the Guide Don’t Drive™ framework and focused on one outcome: helping participants become leaders people want to follow.“Leadership training often fails because it fills heads with ideas that don’t work in the real world,” said Steve Lowisz, CEO of the Lowisz Leadership Institute. “Guide Don’t Drive is different. It equips leaders to influence instead of control, build trust that lasts, and guide their teams to solve problems themselves. Every session delivers practical strategies leaders can immediately apply - because real leadership is proven by results, not theory.”The six-session Academy begins in two weeks and will equip DEC Young Leaders to:• Replace top-down authority with influence-driven leadership• Build lasting trust as the foundation for team performance• Identify what truly motivates and drives each team member• Grow future-ready teams through accountability and ownership• Improve decision-making with sharper questions and critical thinking• Handle difficult conversations with clarity and confidenceFor the Detroit Economic Club, this Academy expands its commitment to preparing the region’s next generation of leaders by offering more than access to top speakers and networks. It provides a hands-on, practical path to developing leaders people want to follow. For LLI, it demonstrates how the Guide Don’t Drive™ framework can be tailored to the needs of influential organizations while providing a replicable model for leadership growth.While the inaugural program is exclusive to DEC members, the initiative signals a broader opportunity: organizations of all sizes can move beyond outdated training models and embrace leadership development that delivers immediate, measurable impact.About the Detroit Economic ClubFounded in 1934, the Detroit Economic Club is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to the discussion and debate of important business, government, and social issues. The DEC hosts nationally recognized speakers and fosters leadership growth through its Young Leader programs.About Lowisz Leadership InstituteThe Lowisz Leadership Institute helps leaders achieve their full potential through practical, experience-based development programs. Led by CEO Steve Lowisz, LLI delivers high-impact workshops, keynote presentations, and coaching to leaders across industries, from Fortune 500 executives to entrepreneurs.

