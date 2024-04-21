Lowisz Leadership Institute Promotes Leah Nauseda to President, Continues to Impact Leaders & Organizations Globally
Lowisz Leadership Institute continues its expansion to impact leaders and originations across the globe by promoting Leah Nauseda to President.LIVONIA, MI, USA, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lowisz Leadership Institute, a member of the Qualigence Group, has announced the promotion of Leah Nauseda to President. Nauseda, who previously served as the Vice President of Strategy, will now lead the institute in its mission to impact leaders and organizations across the globe. This promotion comes as a result of Nauseda's exceptional leadership skills and her dedication to the institute's core values.
Steve Lowisz, CEO of the Qualigence Group and the Lowisz Leadership Institute, expressed his confidence in Nauseda's ability to lead the institute to even greater success. He stated, "Leah will make an incredible impact in leading the Lowisz Leadership Institute as we continue to impact leaders and organizations across the globe. Her strategic thinking, passion for developing leaders, and commitment to our mission make her the perfect fit for this role."
Nauseda has been an integral part of the institute's growth and success, and her promotion is a testament to her hard work and dedication. As President, Nauseda will continue to drive the institute's mission of developing leaders who can make a positive impact in their organizations and communities.
The Lowisz Leadership Institute, through its various leadership pathways and development offerings, has helped countless leaders and organizations turn potential into performance. With Nauseda partnering with Steve Lowisz at the helm, the institute is poised to make an even greater impact in the global business landscape. Nauseda's promotion to President is a reflection of the institute's commitment to excellence and its dedication to developing leaders who can drive positive change. For more information about the Lowisz Leadership Institute and its programs, visit their website at www.lowiszleadershipinstitute.com.
