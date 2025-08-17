St. Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2005678

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/09/2025 2200 – 08/10/2025 0800

LOCATION: Kennison Dr Enosburgh, VT

INCIDENT: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

VICTIM: Fawn Oliver

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 10, 2025, at 0811 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were notified of a theft of cash from a vehicle on Kennison Dr in Enosburgh. Troopers determined the incident occurred between August 9th at 2200 hours and August 10th at 0800 hours. Security video showed a suspicious person in a black sweatsuit in multiple areas around the residence the night of August 9th.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.

V/R,

Trooper Catherine Gullo

Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478

802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov