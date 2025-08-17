St. Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny - Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2005678
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/09/2025 2200 – 08/10/2025 0800
LOCATION: Kennison Dr Enosburgh, VT
INCIDENT: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
VICTIM: Fawn Oliver
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 10, 2025, at 0811 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were notified of a theft of cash from a vehicle on Kennison Dr in Enosburgh. Troopers determined the incident occurred between August 9th at 2200 hours and August 10th at 0800 hours. Security video showed a suspicious person in a black sweatsuit in multiple areas around the residence the night of August 9th.
The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.
V/R,
Trooper Catherine Gullo
Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478
802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.