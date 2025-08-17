BCI B East / Royalton Barracks / Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE:
CASE#: 25B2004551
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Dan Hall and Trooper Michael Robidoux
STATION: BCI B East and Royalton Barracks
CONTACT: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/15/2025, at approximately 1524 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cemetery St, Brookfield, Vermont
OFFENSE(S):
1. 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (X2)
2. Unlawful Restraint 1st Degree
3. Aggravated Sexual Assault
4. Criminal Threatening
OFFENDER: Sean McCarthy
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/15/2025, at approximately 1524 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were advised of an altercation that had occurred in Brookfield, Vermont. Investigation determined Sean McCarthy committed the offenses of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault (X2), unlawful restraint – 1st degree, Criminal Threatening, and Aggravated Sexual Assault. McCarthy was held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 08/18/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange Superior Court
LODGED – Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Attached
Respectfully,
Trooper Michael Robidoux
Vermont State Police
Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov
Phone: 802-234-9933
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.