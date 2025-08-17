Submit Release
BCI B East / Royalton Barracks / Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE:

 

 

CASE#: 25B2004551

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Dan Hall and Trooper Michael Robidoux

STATION: BCI B East and Royalton Barracks

CONTACT: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/15/2025, at approximately 1524 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cemetery St, Brookfield, Vermont

 

OFFENSE(S):  

1.      1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (X2)

2.      Unlawful Restraint 1st Degree

3.      Aggravated Sexual Assault

4.      Criminal Threatening

 

 

OFFENDER: Sean McCarthy

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 08/15/2025, at approximately 1524 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were advised of an altercation that had occurred in Brookfield, Vermont. Investigation determined Sean McCarthy committed the offenses of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault (X2), unlawful restraint – 1st degree, Criminal Threatening, and Aggravated Sexual Assault. McCarthy was held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 08/18/2025 at 1230 hours             

COURT: Orange Superior Court

LODGED – Southern State Correctional Facility       

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Michael Robidoux

Vermont State Police

Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov

Phone: 802-234-9933

 

Legal Disclaimer:

