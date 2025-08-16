New Haven Barracks / Multiple Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B5003665

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Iain Carr

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 8/16/25, 1221 hours.

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Hollow Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: James McKiernan

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moriah Center, New York

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado HD

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

-------------------------

OPERATOR: Elizabeth Davis

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Traverse

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front and rear end damage, vehicle totaled

INJURIES: Moderate injuries

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

-------------------------

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: James Turner

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Madison, New Jersey

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Front and rear end damage, vehicle totaled.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

-------------------------

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Michael Kane

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ticonderoga, New York

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #4: Damage to trailer and cargo

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMERY OF CRASH

On 8/16/25 at approximately 1221 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were dispatched to a multiple vehicle crash on US Route 7 and Old Hollow Road in the town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation reviled the front end of V#1 crashed into the rear end of V#2, causing the front end of V#2 to crash into the back of V#3, causing the front end of V#3 to crash into the rear of V#4. All vehicles came to a respective position of uncontrolled rest.

A passenger from V#2 was transported by ambulance to UVM Medical Center with suspected moderate injuries.

VCVC(s): 23 VSA §1039 'Following too closely, crowding, and harassment'

COURT ACTION: N







