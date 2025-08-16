Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / Ignition Interlock Device Required

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4005957

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: August 16, 2025 / 1216 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: The area of 2617 Union Street, Brandon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Device Required

ACCUSED/OPERATOR #1: Edward Loso

AGE: 43

SEATBELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goshen, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: RAM

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to right passenger mirror.

INJURIES: None.

HOSPITAL: N/A

BICYCLIST: Sherman Chan

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lexington, Massachusetts

INJURIES: Suspected injuries to left shoulder / left side of his back.

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC).

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/16/2025, at approximately 1216 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle vs bicyclist crash in the area of 2617 Union Street, Brandon, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Sherman Chan was riding a bicycle with two other cyclists, traveling south on Union Street. Operator #1 (Loso) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on Union Street. Operator #1 (Loso) did not provide enough space for the middle Bicyclist (Chan), and the right-side passenger mirror struck Bicyclist (Chan).

It was learned Operator #1 (Loso) did not have an ignition interlock device equipped within the vehicle as required. Operator #1 (Loso) was issued a citation to appear at court at a later date.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Brandon Area Rescue Squad who transported Bicyclist (Chan) to RRMC.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/29/2025 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.