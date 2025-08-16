CE in Hangzhou meeting representatives of local technology enterprises

MACAU, August 16 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today arrived in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, to conduct an inspection and research visit at the Zhejiang University-Hangzhou Global Scientific and Technological Innovation Center. Later, he had discussions with representatives from local technology enterprises, to gain deeper insights into the latest developments in Hangzhou’s high-tech industries.

The Chief Executive is leading a Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government delegation for a five-day inspection and research tour to Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, to Shanghai Municipality, and to Nanjing in Jiangsu Province.

During his inspection of the Zhejiang University -Hangzhou Global Scientific and Technological Innovation Center, Mr Sam was briefed on the centre’s scientific research achievements, technology commercialisation efforts, and initiatives to cultivate and attract talent for innovation-related work. Mr Sam expressed hope that the centre would strengthen exchanges and collaboration with Macao higher education institutions, in order jointly to advance scientific research projects.

Subsequently, Mr Sam met with representatives from several Hangzhou-based technology companies for in-depth discussions.

Hangzhou has long been actively promoting technological innovation by attracting and nurturing talent, developing new growth drivers, and shaping industrial advantages, thereby achieving high-quality development in the technology sector, noted Mr Sam.

Macao is committed to implementing the guiding principles of President Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection of Macao, focusing on advancing appropriate economic diversification, with high-tech industries being a key priority, particularly the transformation and application of academic and research achievements.

Macao and Hangzhou share a solid foundation for cooperation, and both sides should further leverage their complementary strengths to deepen collaboration, especially in technological innovation, said Mr Sam. Efforts would be intensified to foster exchanges and partnerships between enterprises in both places, drawing on Hangzhou’s successful experiences. He also expressed hope that more Hangzhou-based technology enterprises would expand their operations to Macao, and collaborate with local businesses for mutual development.

The Chief Executive also mentioned the MSAR Government’s active effort in advancing the four major infrastructure projects, including: a technology research industrial park in Macao, and the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town. He said Macao welcomed Hangzhou-based technology enterprises and professionals to seize development opportunities, contributing to the city’s effort for appropriate economic diversification.

Members of the MSAR Government delegation participating in the meetings included: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the President of the Administrative Committee of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr Che Weng Keong.

Following today’s inspection of Hangzhou’s technology enterprises, on Sunday (17 August), the Chief Executive will meet with leaders of Zhejiang Province. On Sunday afternoon, he will proceed to Shanghai to continue the inspection and research tour.