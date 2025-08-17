Resource Design & Build, LLC Completes Renovation at 6477 Old Shadburn Ferry Road

A gorgeous Lake Lanier home recently renovated to reflect a coastal elegant feeling now for sale

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resource Design & Build, LLC recently completed a lake renovation in Buford, GA. This home is waterfront living at its finest with spectacular views and 200 ft of shoreline and is now for sale. Located on popular Lake Lanier it has two lots over 160 ft wide, year-round extremally deep water and an incredible lake view. It is ideally located on a peninsula on the South end of the lake. This gorgeous home has been gutted and rebuilt to reflect a casual yet elegant ambiance. Soaring vaulted ceilings in the great room are enhanced by ship lap for a waterside coastal feeling. The main level kitchen boasts a huge peninsula with seating, a 48” wide stainless-steel range and pot filler, two beverage coolers, a walk-in pantry with a coffee bar, dishwasher drawers and floor to white ceiling cabinets.Fantasy brown marble countertops with a leathered finish also cascade down the end of this peninsula in a stunning waterfall. Polished Nickel faucets and hardware lend a vintage charm to this otherwise transitional design. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the great room where a huge quartz stone fireplace surround also has an antique beam mantel and is echoed by antique doors separating the two oversized bedrooms and jack and jill bathroom from the main living area. The huge dining area with deck access is perfect for entertaining large groups of friends and family, also ship lapped. Off of the dining area is a large master bedroom with lake views, a huge bathroom with twelve feet of bathroom cabinetry alongside a lighted vanity area and freestanding bathtub. The closet has been professionally finished as well.This home is unique in that it also has a secondary level with its own full kitchen, great room, master bedroom and bathroom, and a huge bedroom and playroom for guests. With its own two car garage and entry, it is perfect for family to enjoy privacy while visiting.The blue and cream décor was thoughtfully chosen for style and durability using performance fabrics and washable rugs. Lighting is a mixture of farmhouse style and modern black iron, with paint colors remaining subtle shades of light grey throughout.The exterior was painted a stone color and custom cedar shutters and doors were stained Provincial to blend seamlessly into the wooded landscape.

