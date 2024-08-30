New Book Release: A is for A**hole by Kelly Bressler

A is for A**hole

Learn the ABC's of digital dating for women

BUFORD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are excited to announce the release of a new book, A is for A**hole, written by Kelly Bressler. This compilation of essays delves into the world of online dating and provides readers with a humorous and insightful look at the experiences of women navigating the digital dating scene.In today's society, online dating has become a popular way for people to meet potential partners. However, it is not without its challenges. A is for A**hole takes readers on a journey through the ABC's of internet dating, from A to Z, and shares the author's personal experiences and lessons learned along the way.Through her witty and relatable writing style, Bressler sheds light on the various personalities that often show up for dates and the lessons that can be learned from each encounter. From the charming and charismatic to the downright rude and disrespectful, A is for A**hole covers it all. This book is a must-read for anyone who has ever tried online dating or is considering giving it a try.A is for A**hole is not just a book about dating, but also a commentary on modern relationships and the challenges that come with finding love in the digital age. Bressler's honest and humorous approach will have readers laughing, cringing, and nodding along as they relate to her experiences. This book is a timely and relevant read for anyone looking for a good laugh and some valuable insights into the world of online dating.A is for A**hole is now available for purchase on major online retailers. We hope that readers will enjoy this entertaining and thought-provoking read. Thank you for your support and happy reading!

