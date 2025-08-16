Disaster Recovery Centers Closing in Hardeman and Obion Counties

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Hardeman and Obion counties are closing permanently Aug. 19. Homeowners and renters in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Dyer, Hardeman, McNairy, Montgomery, Obion and Wilson counties have until Aug. 19 at 11:59 p.m. to apply for FEMA assistance.

Disaster Recovery Centers Closing at 6 p.m., Aug. 19:

Hardeman County: Safehaven Storm Shelter, 530 Madison Ave W., Grand Junction, TN 38039

Safehaven Storm Shelter, 530 Madison Ave W., Grand Junction, TN 38039 Obion County: Obion County Library, 1221 E. Reelfoot Ave., Union City, TN 38261

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. In-person help is available at any Disaster Recovery Center for submitting applications, getting updates and asking questions. Find a center here: DRC Locator (fema.gov).

Video: What to Expect Before Applying for FEMA Assistance | ASL | Spanish

Video: Next Steps After Applying for FEMA Assistance | ASL | Spanish

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available. To learn more or apply, visit sba.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955.

FEMA is committed to providing equal access to federal assistance for Tennesseans who were affected by the April 2-24 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. Anyone with an accessibility need who is applying for FEMA assistance should let FEMA know by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.